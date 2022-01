New WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is returning to WWE SmackDown this Friday. As noted, Monday’s RAW saw Lesnar and Paul Heyman reunite in the opening segment, just two weeks after WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns fired Heyman and attacked him on SmackDown. Lesnar vs. Reigns was scheduled for WWE Day 1 this past Saturday, but the match was nixed due to Reigns testing positive for COVID-19, and Lesnar was put in the WWE Title match, which he won. The Heyman – Lesnar segment from RAW featured lines where the two taunted Reigns, including a line where Heyman said Reigns will be vulnerable on SmackDown without him, proof being the fact that he caught COVID-19 after just one week. Lesnar sent Reigns “get well soon” wishes and that was it.

