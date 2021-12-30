ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas businesses temporarily close as COVID-19 rages on

By Victoria Saha
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –Many businesses are feeling the surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as positions are left empty, forcing them to temporarily close their doors.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib is one of the Las Vegas businesses that are being forced to close before New Year’s Eve weekend due to a staffing shortage.

“The last thing we want to do is keep the team on a skeleton crew and people not have a good dining experience,” Lawry’s CEO Ryan Wilson said.

Lawry’s won’t be reopening its doors until the first week of 2022 after about four of their kitchen staff tested positive for COVID-19, making it hard to even offer to-go options.

It’s being anticipated that the business will take a financial hit.

“It’s heavily depleted, we are waiting on results, so we are at a point where we can’t run the operation,” Wilson continued.

Crepe Station restaurant on Jones and Lake Mead will also be sitting empty for about a month due to the struggle to find workers.

“We were forced to do it, at the end, we were facing hard times,” Crepe Station owner William Tejeda said. “I know it’s not the best decision but at least we’re going to have time to hire more people to come back stronger than ever.”

According to Tejeda, on a good day, the restaurant would have 10 workers, but they were down to four before they decided to temporarily close.

Some experts have said these staffing issues may be serving as a lesson to business owners.

“In this industry, it was a lot of burn and turn, it was pretty disposable,” Restaurant specialist Catherine Kuo said. “You would hire someone new, and now people are seeing the importance of retention versus recruitment, so I think it’s a good thing for the industry.”

Other restaurants such as Gritz Cafe and Good Pie in downtown Las Vegas have also announced temporary closures.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 34

Connie Mann
5d ago

why not put the blame squarely where it belongs. the government. paying workers to not work, destroying the work ethic that is or was the strength of America.

Reply(7)
8
Angel Cage
5d ago

maybe you can't find staff for another reason? low pay, abusive conditions, overpriced food, poor customer service....before blaming a virus look at yourself 1st.

Reply(7)
12
donna
5d ago

Total BS! Government gave these mostly deadbeats stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment and all of a sudden these lowlifes thought this should be their new paychecks. All Biden did was create another fiscal mess along with everything else Biden has done wrong. Paying Peyton sit on their lazy asses is insane. It's also why we now have INFLATION going through the roof. Be assured there are no more stimulus checks or unemployment as that ship has sailed. What these ex-employees will see are evictions and foreclosure and vehicles repocessed. No damn sympathy for the slackers from me. Automation is going to replace these bums as it's already started. Go to any grocery store and see all the self checkouts. Much more coming.

Reply
2
 

