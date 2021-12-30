Crowds endure icy road conditions at Mount Charleston to enjoy snow

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a cold Wednesday on Mount Charleston, as dozens headed up to enjoy the snow falling; but many dealt with significant issues due to icy conditions.

“It’s been a heck of an adventure out here,” Angel Guzman, who was visiting from North Las Vegas, said.

Snowflakes fell fast, blanketing the hills in white, as drivers came up to soak in the sights.



“I’m putting snow in a bag,” Imani Hunt told 8 News Now. “So, I can take snow home.”

It was a fun day for so many, but the ice and sleet brought some dangerous conditions.

“We always come up here and see the snow,” Albert Macri said. “I didn’t think it would be that bad up here.”

Chains, four-wheel drive, or snow tires were required for certain elevations up the mountain Wednesday, with parts of Kyle Canyon Road closed to everyone but residents or cabin guests.



Drivers were also required to show proper verification and have their cars properly equipped.



Regardless, some drivers still came unprepared. A few were stuck, cars left sliding on the ice near The Resort at Mount Charleston, having to be towed by snowplows.



As the weather continued Wednesday night, locals and officials urged others to just be careful, so everyone can enjoy the beautiful scenery in our backyard safely.

“A lot of these cars shouldn’t be up here right now,” Macri said of cars on the mountain Wednesday. “Because this is when it’s the iciest.”

To check weather and road conditions on the mountain, visit the GO Mt. Charleston website HERE .

