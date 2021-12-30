ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New vaccination verification system released

By Rochelle Eiselt
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state is making an electronic card available for use in verifying COVID-19 vaccination status. The Smart Health Card allows users to download a...

