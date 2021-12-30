New vaccination verification system released

CHICAGO (CBS) — A supply chain shortage is making it extremely hard to get a rapid COVID test in Chicago right now. But the city’s top doctor said she’s confident more tests will be available soon. Until then? “If you’ve got the means, I would go ahead and order right now, some of those home tests,” said Dr. Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health. “You can get them on Amazon. I keep doing this. It takes four, five, six or seven days for you to have some available.” Doctor Arwady said the city’s rapid tests go to high-risk groups first. The last big batch was given out to homeless shelters last week. Need to get the COVID-19 vaccine or booster? We'll come to you! Up to 10 of your family members or friends can get vaccinated at the same time! Make an appointment today! Head to https://t.co/OVLOYbVzaB or call 312-746-4835. pic.twitter.com/b23z7OXADH — Chicago Department of Public Health – CDPH (@ChiPublicHealth) January 3, 2022

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO