Samba TV Announces Hire of Robert Coon as Chief Revenue Officer

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORMER AMAZON EXEC LED VERTICAL AND PRODUCT SALES ORGANIZATIONS FOR MORE THAN A DECADE. Samba TV, a global leader in omniscreen advertising and analytics, today announced the appointment of Robert Coon to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Previously spending more than a decade at Amazon, a majority of which was spent heading...

martechseries.com

SurePoint Technologies Chief Marketing Officer, Lydia Flocchini, Named a Winner of Demand Gen Report’s 2021 B2B Innovator Awards

Lydia Flocchini, one of 26 Executives Crowned “B2B Innovators,” wins SMB Maestros Category in 5th Annual Awards. SurePoint Technologies, the leading cloud provider of practice management solutions to law firms, has announced that Lydia Flocchini, Chief Marketing Officer, is one of the winners of Demand Gen Report’s fifth annual B2B Innovator Awards. The awards recognize some of the most progressive marketing and sales practitioners who are pushing the envelope to effectively engage prospective customers and meet buyer needs.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Liberated Syndication Reports December Podcast Advertising Rates

Liberated Syndication Inc. , the industry’s leading podcast hosting platform and advertising marketplace, today provided an update on podcast advertising rates. These rates, which are denoted as cost per thousand or CPM, are published monthly by the Company’s subsidiary, AdvertiseCast, the industry’s leading podcast advertising marketplace connecting advertisers to podcasters. The data is derived from actual sales data from across the 2,300+ podcasts in the AdvertiseCast marketplace.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Nielsen Launches Streaming Signals for More Efficient Advertising on Connected TV

Now both media buyers and sellers can optimize CTV reach in first-of-its-kind solution that uses streaming data from participating CTV operators and Nielsen machine learning to eliminate advertising waste by unbundling a household. In the next step toward better understanding who is watching what programming and better presenting advertising at...
TV & VIDEOS
martechseries.com

V12 Marketing Acquires New Jersey WordPress & Marketing Agency BZA

V12 Marketing, a full-service marketing agency based in Concord, New Hampshire, has just announced the completion of an acquisition of BZA, a New Jersey WordPress and marketing agency. Mike Visconti, the founder of V12 Marketing, has said, “We’re so pleased to have finished this acquisition right before the New Year....
CONCORD, NH
Anghami Delivers a New Interactive Experience Through Partnership With Amazon Alexa

Anghami Inc. (“Anghami” or the “Company”), the leading music streaming platform and service in the Middle East and North Africa, is now providing users in KSA and UAE a seamless innovative experience by rolling out access to its skills in not only English but also in Arabic language through its partnership with Alexa, Amazon’s smart assistant technology.
MUSIC
The Press

Kivu Hires Shane Sims, as New Chief Executive Officer

BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kivu Consulting, a leading provider of cybersecurity and forensic services to organizations worldwide, announced Shane Sims has been chosen to become its new Chief Executive Officer. Sims brings decades of executive leadership and cybersecurity experience in forensic investigations, incident response, and strategy/risk/compliance as well as national security experience.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

ATIF’s NFT Auction Platform Internal Operation Proceeds to Alpha Testing Stage

ATIF Holdings Limited , a holding group providing business and financial consulting in Asia and North America, announced that the internal tests shows that its NFT art auction platform has been performing smoothly and has entered the alpha testing phase which are currently testing and evaluating the quality of the software and readiness for beta testing.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Lisa Bennett, VP Marketing at Kaltura

Lisa Bennett, VP Marketing at Kaltura shares a few observations surrounding the need for a hybrid approach to today’s events and what the near-future holds for B2B when it comes to virtual and online gatherings. ________. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Lisa, tell us more about your marketing...
ECONOMY
Variety

WME Signs Tech Power Couple Sriram Krishnan and Aarthi Ramamurthy (EXCLUSIVE)

Notable tech players and entrepreneurs Sriram Krishnan and Aarthi Ramamurthy have signed with WME. Along with deep resumes listing companies like Facebook and Twitter, Krishnan and Ramamurthy gained popularity over the pandemic as the hosts of the Clubhouse audio series “The Good Time Show” — where moguls like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are known to drop in for chats. The talent agency will work with the married executives in areas including film and television development, as well as publishing and podcasting projects.  Krishnan is a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, investing across consumer and crypto startups. He leads the firm’s stake in...
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Audigent Names Gina Cavallo Chief Revenue Officer

Audigent's first Chief Revenue Officer will lead sales teams for the company’s brand and agency solutions, including programmatic data segments, private marketplace deals, and managed service offerings for media agencies and brands. 10 hours ago. Audigent, the leading data activation, curation and identity platform, announced today that it has...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Digitl Inc. Announces New Advertising Service for Measurable Benefits in the Accelerating Space of the Metaverse

Successful e-commerce ad agency increases its clients’ revenue through unique, targeted ads on Instagram, TikTok, Spotify and, now, the Metaverse. Digitl Inc., Canada’s leading e-commerce advertising agency, announced it is offering expert service to companies that are expanding advertising from traditional resources to where consumers’ attention has shifted – digital platforms including Instagram, TikTok, Spotify and the accelerating space of the Metaverse.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Fasturtle Announces Partnership with ZyraTalk

Bringing the Game Changing Software of ZyraTalk Together with Fasturtle’s Team of Digital Marketing Experts. Fasturtle and ZyraTalk announced a partnership today that will bring the innovative customer engagement resources of ZyraTalk to Fasturtle’s clients. This partnership will expand Fasturtle’s existing digital marketing services and allow Fasturtle clients to improve their own customer relationships by implementing the proven strategies from both partners into their online marketing efforts.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

DentalROI Announces Live Web Chat Partnership with ApexChat

DentalROI has announced that it’s partnering with ApexChat to provide live online chat services to enable dental practices to attract more new patients. Dental marketing and productivity company DentalROI has announced that it’s partnering with ApexChat to provide live online chat services to enable dental practices to attract more new patients.
INTERNET
MyChesCo

Cantaloupe, Inc. Appoints Jeff Dumbrell as Chief Revenue Officer

MALVERN, PA — Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP) announced that Jeff Dumbrell has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer effective January 1, 2022. Dumbrell has over 20 years of experience building and scaling high-performing payments and technology organizations globally. From 2008 to 2013, Dumbrell served as EVP of Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific at VeriFone Systems, Inc. where revenue grew during his tenure from approximately $350 million to over $900 million across 50+ countries. Prior to that role, Dumbrell led VeriFone’s North America effort for five years, growing revenue to over $350 million. While at VeriFone he expanded the company’s highly successful channel partnership relationships in the US, Canada, and throughout Europe and the Middle East. Most recently, Dumbrell served as Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships at Boost Payment Solutions. Dumbrell co-founded and was CEO of PowaPOS, a B2B infrastructure provider of tablet and smartphone-based payments technology for the point-of-sale industry, prior to its sale to SuperCom (Nasdaq: SPCB) in 2016.
MALVERN, PA
aithority.com

Accion Labs Announces The Appointment Of Dr. Poornima Prasad As Global Chief People Officer For Its Global Operations

Accion Labs a digital-focused software product engineering company specializing in emerging technologies announced the appointment of Dr. Poornima Prasad as Global Chief People Officer for its global operations. Dr. Prasad has over 24 years of broad and progressive experience in HR. She is a highly collaborative and inclusive leader with...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Sauce Labs Announces Backtrace Co-Founder & CEO Abel Mathew As Chief Technology Officer

Sauce Labs, Inc., the leading provider of continuous test and error reporting solutions, announced the addition of Abel Mathew to its Executive Team as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Mathew joined Sauce Labs in July 2021 with the acquisition of Backtrace where he was the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In this new role, Mathew is responsible for the global Engineering teams across Sauce Labs, including those from the acquisitions of API Fortress, Test Fairy and AutonomIQ. John Kelly, who previously held the CTO title, becomes Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), and continues to lead innovation, development, and M&A strategies at Sauce Labs.
BUSINESS
Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle international shipping startup FlavorCloud hires its first chief revenue officer

Seattle-based international shipping startup FlavorCloud has hired Mike Sanchez as the company's first chief revenue officer. Sanchez previously spent about two years in the same position at Bold Commerce, an e-commerce technology company headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba. In addition to the announcement of Sanchez's hire, the company said it plans to double its headcount by the end of next year.
SEATTLE, WA
martechseries.com

Konica Minolta to Retire Muratec Brand

Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A, Inc. today announced it will transition the Muratec America (Muratec) brand this year. Muratec, a leading supplier of multifunction (MFP) solutions and a provider of managed document and cloud services in North America, was acquired by Konica Minolta in 2017. At that time, the company contracted for use of the Muratec brand for five years, and will therefore retire the brand this coming year.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Pegasystems Appoints Katherine Parente as Chief People Officer

Pegasystems Inc., the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced it has appointed Katherine Parente as chief people officer, effective today. Ms. Parente is responsible for driving Pega’s global people strategy and operations, reporting to Alan Trefler, Pega’s founder and CEO. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with...
BUSINESS

