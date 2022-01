We are living through an inflection point in terms of executive reputation. The Fifth Edition of The Changing Face of Executive Reputation, a collaborative study by Qnary and Blanquerna Emerson Center for Global Communication, signals ubiquitous acceptance by all professionals of the business and reputation value of executive online presence. Report results also highlight a generational shift with millennials viewing Instagram and YouTube as key executive thought-leadership platforms and TikTok as a potential emerging platform of importance. No longer is LinkedIn seen as THE singular executive platform but instead, it is a critical part of a broader set of professional channels.

ECONOMY ・ 23 HOURS AGO