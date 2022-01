Imageware® (OTCQB: IWSY) (“Imageware” or “the Company”), a leader in biometric identification and authentication solutions, today announced that it has entered into a bridge facility agreement (the “Agreement”) with its largest shareholder. This new facility provides for an aggegate of $2.5 million of potential capital that will allow Imageware and its stakeholders to continue to evaluate and pursue a strategic path that will best position the Company for the future.

