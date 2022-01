The sun is setting on the 3G cellphone network. That means some electronic logging devices soon may be no longer working. Mobile carriers are ending their 3G networks in 2022. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration warns that the end of the 3G network is scheduled to be phased out as early as February. Once the 3G network is not any longer supported, ELDs that rely on that network will not be able to meet the minimum operational requirements.

