England cricket coach must isolate, will miss 4th Ashes test

By The Associated Press
Bradenton Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland cricket coach Chris Silverwood will be absent for the fourth Ashes test against Australia after a COVID-19 outbreak in the England team’s camp grew to seven confirmed cases. Silverwood needs to isolate following a positive test for the coronavirus among a family member of the touring party....

