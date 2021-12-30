England cricket coach must isolate, will miss 4th Ashes test

Melbourne Test hero Scott Boland held his place as Australia made only one change to their winning side for the fourth Ashes Test against England in Sydney which begins on Wednesday.
Batsman Usman Khawaja was confirmed in the team announced Tuesday as a replacement for Covid victim Travis Head. Khawaja last played for Australia in the Headingley Test of the 2019 Ashes series.
Paceman Boland, who was man-of-the-match on Test debut with his 6-7 in Australia's crushing innings win to clinch the series in Melbourne, kept his place with Josh Hazlewood again unavailable with a side strain.
"Scotty gets a go. Josh Hazlewood had a few bowls and Jhye Richardson a bit similar, but they were not quite up to 100 percent," Cummins told reporters at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.
