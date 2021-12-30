ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Control Developer Remedy Partners Tencent For Free-To-Play Multiplayer Shooter Vanguard

By Brandon Toh
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemedy Entertainment, known for story-driven action games such as Control and Alan Wake, has revealed some details about its upcoming multiplayer shooter. Codenamed Vanguard, the game will be published in collaboration with Tencent. The game will...

Related
gamingbolt.com

Destruction AllStars Developer Hiring for “Exciting Next Generation Multiplayer Game”

One of the many rumored PS5 titles in the works is a revival of Twisted Metal, Sony’s famous vehicular combat franchise. Several sources have claimed that Lucid Games of Destruction AllStars fame is working on it. Furthermore, the LinkedIn profile for Technical Game Designer Drew Williams-Rostron listed his working on an unannounced “flagship” first-party AAA IP for PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.biz

Zynga partners with Forte to develop blockchain games

Zynga has entered a partnership with blockchain platform Forte to create "fun and enduring" blockchain games. The games developed will leverage Zynga’s existing IP, brand image, and communities while integrating blockchain technology and scalable in-game player economies. The firms believe that evolutions in blockchain and NFT technology are creating...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Why is Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer Free-to-Play?

Halo Infinite has a multiplayer option and if you can believe it, it is free to play. There may be hopes that people can broaden their understanding of the game and that this is the best way for them to increase their base. This has left some people wondering, why is the campaign being released at a retail price, but the multiplayer is free to play for absolutely everyone? When you look at Halo Infinite, you will soon see that it has been delayed and that Halo 5, the game before it came out in the year 2015. The campaign, as expected, follows Master Chief and it also follows the ringworld Zeta Halo. This is all being done to try and hunt down AI known as The Weapon. The aim is to also try and fight off anyone who may be a threat to her, which follows on perfectly from the previous game’s ending.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Halo Infinite is giving away daily holiday-themed rewards for playing multiplayer

The Halo Infinite holiday event is live with themed daily rewards for you to unlock simply by playing multiplayer. Halo Infinite's holiday event is a simple one compared to other games - the map isn't decked out in holiday lights or covered in a blanket of snow - but who can say no to free stuff? The Winter Contingency event, as it's officially titled, runs until December 30, each day offering a new holiday-themed reward for you to unlock. All you have to do is log in to Halo Infinite and play a match of Arena or Big Team Battle and boom, you've got your stocking stuffer.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free To Play#Multiplayer#Mobile Game#Game Development#Control#Codenamed Vanguard#Tencent#Remedy Entertainment#Unreal Engine
Charlie INTEL

Vanguard glitch reveals unreleased Season 1 multiplayer map

A bizarre glitch in Call of Duty: Vanguard has revealed an unreleased map hidden in the game files, which could arrive in the Season 1: Reloaded patch. Vanguard Season 1 is well underway, introducing two new maps in Paradise and Radar, along with the new Cooper Carbine and Gorenko Anti-Tank weapons.
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Remedy’s Control is now free on the Epic Game Store

For today only, Remedy Entertainment’s Control is free on the Epic Game Store as a part of an ongoing holiday promotion. Control, which was first released in 2019 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One was met with a positive reception from critics and players alike. Remedy went on to support the game by releasing it on Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and next-gen consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Additionally, Control was also brought to the Epic Game Store.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alan Wake studio partners with Tencent on new game codenamed Vanguard

Remedy Entertainment, the studio behind Alan Wake and Control, is working with Tencent on a new co-op multiplayer title codenamed Vanguard. It’ll be a free-to-play PvE shooter using a brand new IP created in-house at Remedy Entertainment, with Tencent handling co-financing and publishing duties in Asian markets. Apparently, it’ll also make use of Remedy’s proficiency with narrative-driven titles. Tero Virtala, CEO of Remedy Entertainment, is keen on Vanguard being a bold new venture for the company.
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

Remedy is Working with Tencent on a New Co-op Game

The game is currently codenamed Vanguard. Remedy Entertainment just penned a deal with Tencent to develop a new co-op multiplayer game currently codenamed Vanguard. Remedy made this new announcement themselves earlier today through their investors page. Vanguard is being billed as an upcoming "free-to-play, co-operative PvE shooter" that will combine...
gamefreaks365.com

Remedy Entertainment announces Vanguard agreement with Tencent

Remedy Entertainment is betting on the Asian giant for the distribution of its next multiplayer game. Remedy Entertainment, one of the world’s most well-known video game studios, surprised the press today, announcing on their website that they have entered into a new agreement with Tencent, the company behind Epic Games, Riot Games, and Supercell. Tencent will develop, distribute, and localize Remedy’s upcoming multiplayer game called Vanguard in Asian countries.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

Is Vanguard getting a Ranked Play mode?

Hardcore Call of Duty fans have repeatedly asked for a Ranked Play mode in Vanguard. Here’s an update on a post-launch Ranked Play mode and when to expect it. For certain Call of Duty players, the basic Multiplayer experience doesn’t cut it. Vanguard players who want to test their skills against other top players currently have no way of doing so as they continue to wait for a Ranked Play mode.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Dead4Returns is an upcoming multiplayer shooter set in a mysterious post-outbreak world, entering first trial phase this month

Built on Unreal Engine 4, Dead4Returns lets players duke it out in a rowdy multiplayer shooter across a huge and painstakingly detailed map. The multiplayer co-op shooter boasts performance optimisation for mobile devices, as well as high-res firearms and set designs. Formerly titled Project: Gaia, Dead4Returns features action-packed combat with...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

A new open-world Need for Speed online mobile game is apparently being developed by Tencent’s TiMi Studios

It seems like TiMi Studios and EA are now working on a new online open-world mobile game in the Need for Speed franchise, codenamed Need For Speed Online Mobile, that will be designed in Unreal Engine 4. First found by a Redditor, recent job postings on Tencent Careers have revealed that Tencent is looking for 3D animators, design specialists, gameplay planners, and project managers among other positions in and out of Shenzhen and Shanghai.
VIDEO GAMES
geekculture.co

30 Most Anticipated Games Of 2022

With 2022 now officially here, it is about time we all move on to newer and better things, and that applies to the video games world as well. If you have seen our list for the most anticipated movies of 2022, then prepare yourself for another amazing collection of video games to look forward to in the new year!
VIDEO GAMES

