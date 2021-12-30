ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHARHEOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - Z; ZG

By Pomerantz LLP, Zillow Group
 6 days ago
NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zillow Group, Inc. ("Zillow" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: Z; ZG) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington, Seattle...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Class Actions#Zg#Pomerantz Llp#The Company#District Court#Seattle Division#Defendants#The Exchange Act#Complaint#Company
