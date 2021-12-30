SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - RVNC
NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Revance Therapeutics, Inc. ("Revance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RVNC) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and docketed...www.thepress.net
Comments / 0