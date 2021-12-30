SNBR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Sleep Number Corp. and Announces Opportunity for Investors with Significant Losses to Lead Case
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP filed a class action lawsuit seeking to represent purchasers of Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) common stock between February 18, 2021 and July 20, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") and charging Sleep Number and certain of its top...www.thepress.net
