SNBR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Sleep Number Corp. and Announces Opportunity for Investors with Significant Losses to Lead Case

By Robbins Geller Rudman, Dowd LLP, Sleep Number Corp.
The Press
The Press
 6 days ago

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP filed a class action lawsuit seeking to represent purchasers of Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) common stock between February 18, 2021 and July 20, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") and charging Sleep Number and certain of its top...

