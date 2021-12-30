ALERT: Paysafe Limited f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Investors with Significant Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - PSFE, BFT

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company helping businesses and people track, monitor and recover vital assets with real-time visibility and insights, today announced its President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Gardner, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Kurt Binder, are scheduled to participate at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference, which will be held as a virtual event. Management is scheduled to present at 2:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 and will be available throughout the day to meet with investors attending the conference.

