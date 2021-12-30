ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALERT: Paysafe Limited f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Investors with Significant Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - PSFE, BFT

 6 days ago

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Paysafe Limited f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: PSFE; BFT) securities between December 7, 2020 and November 10, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until February 8,...

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Cloopen Group Holding Limited Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important February 8 Deadline in Securities Class Action - RAAS

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS): (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's February 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"); and/or (ii) between February 9, 2021 and May 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 8, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ROSEN, TRUSTED AND TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Lightspeed Commerce Inc. f/k/a Lightspeed POS Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important January 18 Deadline in Securities Class Action - LSPD

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. f/k/a Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) between September 11, 2020 and November 3, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important January 18, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you...
BUSINESS
The Press

UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Paysafe Limited with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Paysafe Limited f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II ("Paysafe" or "the Company") (NYSE: PSFE) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

REVANCE THERAPEUTICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - RVNC

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 8, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RVNC), if they purchased the Company's shares between November 25, 2019 and October 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.
ECONOMY
The Press

ALERT: Robinhood Markets, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Case - HOOD

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Robinhood's July 2021 initial public offering ("IPO") have until February 15, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Golubowski v. Robinhood Markets, Inc., No. 21-cv-09767 (N.D. Cal.). Commenced on December 17, 2021 and assigned to Judge Edward M. Chen, the Robinhood class action lawsuit charges Robinhood, certain of its top executives and directors, as well as the underwriters of Robinhood's IPO with violations of the Securities Act of 1933.
BUSINESS
The Press

FINAL DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. ("TMC" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: TMC, TMCWW) (NYSE: SOAC, SOAC.U, SOACWS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Playtika Holding Corp. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 24, 2022 - PLTK

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) investors:. A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a class consisting of persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Playtika securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about January 15, 2021 or (b) Playtika securities between January 15, 2021 and November 2, 2021. To get more information go to:
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds PSFE, BFT Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed On Their Behalf

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe") (NYSE: PSFE) f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II ("FTAC") (NYSE: BFT). The action charges Paysafe with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Paysafe's materially misleading statements to the public, Paysafe investors have suffered significant losses.
LAW
The Press

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Investors to Lead Plaintiff Opportunity in Securities Fraud Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements concerning Desktop Metal's widely touted $300 million acquisition of EnvisionTEC, which closed on Feb. 16, 2021.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

RECAF MONDAY DEADLINE: ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. f/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important December 27 Deadline in Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm - RECAF, LGDOF

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. f/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. (OTC: RECAF) (OTC: LGDOF) between February 28, 2019 and September 7, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important December 27, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in securities class action first filed by the firm.
BUSINESS
The Press

BIOLASE TO PRESENT AT THE H.C. WAINWRIGHT BIOCONNECT VIRTUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced it will participate in the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Investor Conference being held on January 10-13, 2022. BIOLASE President and CEO John Beaver is scheduled to deliver a formal presentation and host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors.
BUSINESS
The Press

WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP: VILLAGEHEALTH AND DA VITA, INC. DATA BREACH INVESTIGATION ALERT

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, is investigating claims on behalf of patients of VillageHealth and Da Vita, Inc. whose information may be have stolen in a recent data breach. PracticeMax, a vendor of VillageHealth and Da Vita, is notifying patients that their personal information, including names, addresses, dates of birth, clinical data, and Social Security Numbers may have been stolen as part of a recent hack.
BUSINESS
The Press

AMYRIS TO PRESENT AT THE 40th ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world's transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market™ operating platform, today announced that management will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 11:15 am ET.
BUSINESS
The Press

Neuvivo Expands Management Team Adding Gregg Fergus, Former President of Ion Torrent, as Head of Strategy and Business Development and to the Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuvivo today announced the expansion of its management team and Board, adding Gregg Fergus as Head of Strategy and Business Development and a new member of its Board of Directors. Gregg is the former President and COO of Ion Torrent, a market-leading company that pioneered an efficient and cost-effective approach to DNA sequencing and sold to Life Technologies.
BUSINESS
The Press

CalAmp To Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 11

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company helping businesses and people track, monitor and recover vital assets with real-time visibility and insights, today announced its President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Gardner, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Kurt Binder, are scheduled to participate at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference, which will be held as a virtual event. Management is scheduled to present at 2:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 and will be available throughout the day to meet with investors attending the conference.
BUSINESS
The Press

Runway Growth Capital Announces a Senior Secured Term Loan of $65 Million to Snagajob

WOODSIDE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Runway Growth Capital LLC ("Runway"), a leading provider of growth loans to both venture and non-venture backed companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, today announced the close of a senior secured term loan commitment of $65 million to Snagajob.com, Inc. ("Snagajob"), the nation's largest marketplace for hourly jobs and shifts. Partnering with 24 of the top 25 hourly-work employers and thousands of small businesses, Snagajob connects 6 million job seekers a month with well-matched job opportunities. Snagajob's mission is to help hourly workers fulfill life goals, gaining flexibility and control over how, when, and where they work.
CREDITS & LOANS
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

