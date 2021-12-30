MARA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) securities between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until February 15, 2022 to...www.thepress.net
Comments / 0