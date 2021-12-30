ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MARA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

By Robbins Geller Rudman, Dowd LLP, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) securities between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until February 15, 2022 to...

