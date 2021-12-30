ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - ORGO

By Pomerantz LLP, Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ("Organogenesis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ORGO) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and...

