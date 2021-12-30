ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

“You f**ing do nothing,” Dana White takes another of his brutal digs at Oscar De La Hoya for incompetent promotional capacity

By Abhai Singh Tanwar
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC President Dana White is one bad guy when it comes to being clear about who he likes in the scene of fight business and who doesn’t, and sometimes, he is pretty straight and nasty about it. White made his recent appearance in a podcast known as The Fight With Teddy...

prommanow.com

Masvidal responds to Dana White’s epic rant to Jake Paul

UFC welterweight mega star Jorge Masvidal has taken notice of Dana White’s insane rant on Jake Paul. The rant revolves around Paul’s accusations of White using cocaine and his treatment of fighters. During this blistering, and mostly accurate, tirade he agrees to the drug testing with a big caveat. Jake would have to subject to steroid testing. Sorry Dana that’s probably not going to happen.
The Independent

Amanda Serrano offers to fight in UFC if Dana White agrees to Jake Paul’s contract demands

Amanda Serrano has said she will follow Jake Paul into the UFC, if the mixed martial arts promotion’s president Dana White agrees to Paul’s contract demands.YouTube star Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, with three of his wins coming against former UFC stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. Paul, 24, knocked out Askren in April before twice beating Woodley – outpointing the ex-welterweight champion in August, then knocking him out in December.Paul has since urged White to release Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal from their contracts so they can box him, but the American followed up that...
firstsportz.com

“Waiting on you to accept”- Jake Paul sets an ultimatum for Dana White to come through on his demands

The feud between Jake Paul and Dana White seems to be reaching new heights with both the fight promoters accusing one another on social media for taking drugs. Jake Paul recently called out Dana for taking cocaine to which the UFC President replied, “He can randomly cocaine test me for the next ten years, if I can randomly steroid test him for the next two years.”
The Independent

Jake Paul’s proposal to Dana White gains backing from former UFC champion

No1 UFC middleweight Robert Whittaker has backed Jake Paul’s proposal to Dana White over fighter pay and healthcare.YouTuber Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, most recently knocking out Tyron Woodley – having previously outpointed the former UFC champion – and with a knockout of ex-UFC star Ben Askren to his name.Paul has now told UFC president White that he will retire from boxing and compete against Jorge Masvidal in the mixed martial arts promotion, if White increases the base pay for all his fighters and offers them healthcare.White refused Paul’s proposal, though Whittaker highlighted the merits in...
Digital Courier

Jake Paul 'will retire from boxing' if Dana White accepts his demands

Jake Paul has promised to retire from boxing if UFC boss Dana White accepts his list of demands. The YouTuber-turned-fighter has revealed via social media that he'd be willing to walk away from the sport and a series of potentially money-spinning fights if Dana, 52, agrees to his requests. Thank...
The Independent

Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt challenges Dana White to fight amid $400k legal dispute

Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt has challenged the mixed martial arts promotion’s president Dana White to a fight amid a near-$400,000 legal dispute.Hunt’s UFC contract expired at the end of 2018, a year in which he suffered three straight defeats, and he has not competed in MMA since.The New Zealander has been ordered by the United States District Court to pay his former employer $388,235 in legal fees and costs, per court documents recently made public from a March 2021 ruling.Hunt, 47, took to social media this week to deny the suggestion that he will have to pay the...
MMA Fighting

UFC free fight video: Sean O’Malley sends Dana White, Snoop Dogg into frenzy with Contender Series knockout

Dana White and Snoop Dogg became immediate fans of Sean O’Malley before he officially became a fighter on the UFC roster. On the inaugural season of Dana White’s Contender Series, O’Malley competed in July 2017 — the program’s second card — against Alfred Khashakyan in the old TUF gym in Las Vegas. “The Sugar Show” was born with a one-punch KO of Khashakyan to improve to 8-0 as a pro and earn a contract to compete for the UFC.
The Independent

Jake Paul blasts ‘jealous, ugly’ UFC president Dana White as feud escalates

Jake Paul has labelled Dana White “selfish” and “capitalistic” as the YouTube star’s feud with the UFC president continues.Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer in recent years, most recently knocking out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in December, having outpointed his fellow American in August.Prior to that, the YouTuber also knocked out ex-UFC star Ben Askren, and Paul is again setting his sights on fighters from the mixed martial arts promotion.After knocking out Woodley, 24-year-old Paul urged White to release Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal from their UFC contracts to box him. Paul then sent a proposal...
fightsports.tv

Dana White Names One Of His Most Loyal Fighters

After suffering a devastating injury at UFC 264, McGregor prepares to return to the UFC octagon sometime this year. And despite the fighter being sidelined, he’s managed to stay in news headlines, including a comment coming from UFC President Dana White. White has never been afraid to express himself,...
firstsportz.com

“You’re running out of time,” Jake Paul keeps counting on the days as awaits for Dana White to accept his UFC challenge

Youtuber-cum-boxer Jake Paul is nowhere near to chewing his words back on the recently famous offer he made to UFC President Dana White. Since his stint in professional boxing, Paul has always beefed with and for a fight against the UFC fighters which included megastars of the UFC such as Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. Somehow, Paul was able to get his wish of fighting a UFC fighter fulfilled by fighting former UFC welterweights Ben Askren and former champion Tyron Woodley.
MiddleEasy

Jorge Masvidal Jokes About Dana White Finally Recognizing His Worth

Jorge Masvidal is feeling the love from UFC President Dana White. Masvidal has long called for White to give him his due. “Gamebred” hasn’t been shy in asking for a bigger cut of the pie. White gained respect for Masvidal after he took a short-notice title fight against Kamaru Usman back in July 2020. Masvidal fell short in the bout but was given another UFC Welterweight Championship opportunity in April 2021, which he also lost.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report - Anthony Smith: Jake Paul really cares about fighter pay: ‘He’s already pulled money out of his own pocket’

Over the past few weeks, the biggest story in MMA has been the escalation of Jake Paul’s feud with Dana White and the UFC. It all began when Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley in their boxing rematch last month, after which Paul told White he had “embarrassed your whole company” and then called for White to allow him to box some of the UFC’s biggest stars. A couple of weeks later, White responded to Paul, flatly refusing his request and then issuing a challenge to Paul to submit to random drug testing. Paul then kicked the New Year off by countering White’s challenge, saying he would retire from boxing and compete in the UFC - and thus be subjected to their drug testing policies - if White would raise fighter pay and commit to providing long-term health care for UFC fighters, a challenge White functionally ignored, reiterating his first challenge to Paul and then lambasting Paul’s manager, the former CFO of the UFC, Nakisa Bidarian.
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
boxingnewsandviews.com

Floyd Mayweather Runs Into A Boxing Legend

It isn’t everyday that two undefeated boxing legends who retired with a perfect ‘0’ run into one another. Floyd Mayweather and Joe Calzaghe had perhaps two of the best wills to win in the modern boxing era. Two big stars in boxing. Different fight styles but two...
