Colts QB Carson Wentz the X-Factor in Matchup vs. Raiders

Saturday night may have been the biggest moment of the season for Colts quarterback Carson Wentz.

On Christmas night, and in front of a national television audience, Wentz put the team on his back and led the Colts to a huge victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Wentz went 18-of-28 (64.3%) for 225 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-sealing score to Dezmon Patmon.

Before Saturday night, questions floated around whether or not Wentz could lead this team to victory in a big game. Those were put to bed after that kind of performance.

“We just knew how we had to go score,” Wentz said after the game. “We had to go score. It’s a good offense over there and our defense played lights out to hold them to only 16 points, but we knew we had to go score. We knew we had to go get it and convert some of those. And the way we picked up a couple of those big plays, receivers stepping up. ‘Dez,’ I’m pumped for him making a big play like that late it the game. That was huge. It was fun.”

It seemed like Wentz was riding high after the win, proving the doubters wrong as the Colts sit on the verge of clinching a playoff spot. But unfortunately, a little thing called COVID-19 decided to rear its ugly head.

It was announced on Tuesday that Wentz had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Under the NFL’s COVID protocols at the time, Wentz would have to be quarantined for 10 days since he is unvaccinated and would miss Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Luckily for Wentz, it seems that if he had to catch COVID-19, it happened at the right time.

On Monday of this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released revised guidelines for those who tested positive for COVID-19. The time positive individuals were required to quarantine was reduced from 10 days to five days. If asymptomatic or symptoms are resolving at the five-day mark (being without a fever for 24 hours), this should be followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others according to the CDC.

Because of these changes, the NFL and NFLPA also agreed on revised protocols. The new COVID-19 protocols put forth by the league mirrored the recommendations of the CDC, cutting the standard isolation period after a positive test for asymptomatic or improving individuals from 10 days to five regardless of vaccination status.

The changes to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols would allow Wentz to return to the team on Sunday morning, as long as the quarterback is asymptomatic or his symptoms are improving. On top of that, Wentz would then have a 90-day period where he is not tested by the NFL, meaning he would not miss any time due to a positive test throughout the duration of the playoffs if the Colts make it in.

In regards to Sunday’s game against the Raiders, it looks like there is a good chance that Wentz will return and play. However, what if Wentz’s symptoms become worse and he cannot return? Who do the Colts turn to?

Enter Sam Ehlinger, the rookie sixth-round pick out of the University of Texas. Ehlinger battled with Jacob Eason for the backup quarterback position throughout the preseason. Ehlinger suffered a knee injury in the preseason finale and was placed on injured reserve, but assumed the backup position once he returned from injury.

“It’s an incredible opportunity,” Ehlinger said this week. “In training camp, I was kind of just trying to stay afloat – figure out the plays, figure out what the heck I’m supposed to be doing on each play. Now that I’m comfortable in the offense, I’ve been around, I see how a practice schedule flows, I’m really able to understand the offense but also be what a quarterback is supposed to be. Have command of the huddle, have command at the line of scrimmage, make sure everybody’s in the right call. All the things that Carson has done so well all year. I’ve gotten to learn from him.”

Ehlinger impressed coaches with his ability to grasp the offense in such a short amount of time, with head coach Frank Reich also mentioning numerous times the makeup of the rookie.

“He’s got that ‘it’ factor,” Reich said. “I mean everyone who has ever been around the guy says it. Sometimes you say that (when) somebody flashes here or there. Sam has been flashing in these moments his whole life. He’s come up big in moments like this time after time again. So, he has those innate characteristics and qualities, that really I think he’s built for something like this.”

Ehlinger and Wentz certainly have different characteristics to their games. Wentz has a much stronger arm than Ehlinger and likes to push the ball down the field. Ehlinger is a guy that while he doesn’t have the strongest arm, can make plays with his legs and move more outside the pocket.

The key to the game on Sunday will be who takes the field at quarterback. While coaches praise Ehlinger and his mental makeup, he is nowhere near the quarterback of Wentz’s talent. In three preseason games, the rookie went 21-of-31 (67.7%) for 288 yards, no touchdowns, and three interceptions. Ehlinger has only been on the field for 18 snaps during the regular season and has yet to throw a pass.

If the Colts want to win on Sunday, Wentz will need to be the one under center. In a game where playoff implications are at stake for both teams, the Colts will be counting on their franchise quarterback to once again make the big plays when they matter the most.

Only time will tell if #2 can give it a go.

