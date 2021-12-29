ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Demand for COVID Tests Increase As Omicron Surge, Holiday Season Overlap

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO (CBS13) — COVID-19 testing sights are seeing a significant increase in demand for tests amid the holiday season and because of the spread of the Omicron variant. The parking lot at Cal Expo was full Wednesday with residents attempting to get tested ahead of New Year’s...

sacramento.cbslocal.com

CBS Sacramento

First 2 Weeks Of Sac State Spring Semester To Be Online Due To COVID Surge

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The spike in COVID-19 cases, especially with the omicron variant, has forced Sacramento State to move the first two weeks of the spring semester online. The university made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, saying that only some classes will be done in-person based on approved faculty requests. The first two weeks of online courses will run from January 24 through February 6. “I want to be clear that the two-week shift to mostly virtual instruction is temporary and that campus will remain open even during the transition,” Sac State President Robert S. Nelsen said in a message to students and staff. “We are committed to being a face-to-face University, but as I said above, we also are committed to keeping all members of the Hornet Family safe and healthy.” The campus and residence halls are open and day-to-day services are available. California now has the highest positivity rate of any point during the pandemic with 20.4% of tests coming back positive across the state. The state is averaging nearly 23,000 new cases each day, according to state data.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS LA

OC COVID-19 Hospitalizations Eclipse Summer Surge

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have surpassed the number reached during the summer surge — which was fueled by the contagious Delta variant — and the figure is nearing the peak from the first wave in the summer of 2020, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The number of COVID-positive hospital patients in the county increased from 545 Monday to 614 Tuesday, with the number of patients in intensive care rising from 104 to 110. The last time hospitalizations reached that level was Feb. 18, 2021, during a post-holiday winter surge of infections....
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ccxmedia.org

Post-Holiday Surge? COVID-19 Testing Centers Swamped

Outside Starlite Center in Brooklyn Park, a line of people wrapped around the building in freezing temperatures waiting to get tested for COVID-19. The Minnesota Department of Health testing location is one of the busiest in the state and is having a hard time keeping up with high demand following the holidays. In some instances, waits took out a good chunk of the morning.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

As Demand For COVID Test Continues To Surge, State Vows To Announce ‘More Options’ This Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State officials say they are looking at expanding test options in Minnesota as demand soars to record levels amid the spread of the infectious Omicron variant.  Minnesotans seeking tests at state test sites over the last two weeks during the holiday season were met with long lines. Drug stores look like deserts for COVID tests, with some even displaying signs notifying customers that they’re out of supply.   For Jennifer Weingarth of Vadnais Heights, she put 100 miles on her car driving around the Twin Cities metro trying to find a rapid at-home COVID-19 test for her daughter who...
WOODBURY, MN
CBS LA

Orange County COVID-19 Hospitalizations And Case Rates Soar

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to soar along with case rates, according to data released by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The county’s hospitalization rate hasn’t been this high since Sept. 21. The number of hospitalizations jumped from 282 Monday to 322 Tuesday, with the number of intensive care unit patients remaining at 66. (CBSLA) “Even I am shocked,” said Andrew Noymer, an epidemiologist and UC Irvine professor of population health and disease prevention who has been forecasting a winter surge. “We were talking yesterday that maybe it could bounce back down to 200, but (the hospitalizations) are going...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS Minnesota

‘This Has Been A Long Haul And We’re Tired’: Surge In Holiday COVID Cases Further Straining Hospitals

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The surge in holiday COVID-19 cases is showing up at some of Minnesota’s already-crowded hospitals. Right now, fewer than 30 ICU beds are available across the entire state. John Smyrski is vice president of medical affairs at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, which is part of Allina Health. He says all 57 beds in Abbott’s ICU were taken Tuesday. “This afternoon for example … our ICU capacity was at its max,” Smyrski said. “I would say these days at Abbott Northwestern it’s more days than not that we are functionally full.” Dr. Deb Dittberner is chief medical officer at Alomere Health in Alexandria. “When...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS LA

Demand For COVID Testing Spikes Along With New Cases

BRENTWOOD (CBSLA) – In a three day span this week, Los Angeles County saw a 300% rise in new COVID cases, a trend that’s created a massive demand for testing. Dec. 25, 2021 (CBSLA) A long lines of people waited for COVID-19 testing at Kaiser Permanente Anaheim on Christmas day got some bad news. “They tell you that they’re closed for the day, come back at six in the morning,” Irvine resident John Delgado said. The drive-thru clinic was scheduled to run until 1 p.m., but many patients along East La Palma Avenue were turned away before that, which upset them. They’d spent a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Another Local Covid Surge

Monroe County Health officials say there have been nearly 11,000 new confirmed COVID cases in the county in the last seven days. The positive test rate has climbed above 17 percent. New cases per week among teenagers have doubled in the last eight weeks. More than 1600 COVID patients in...
PUBLIC HEALTH

