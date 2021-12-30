ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Firefighters rescue two people from burning home in Fresno

By Kellie Helton
 6 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are now recovering after firefighters saved them from a house fire on Wednesday night.

Around 10:00 p.m., firefighters were called out to the area of Millbrook and Swift avenues for a report of a fire alarm going off inside of a home.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the home and realized there were two residents still inside.

Firefighters quickly rescued the two people from the smoke-filled house and began treating them for smoke inhalation on the front yard. Two dogs were also pulled out of the home to safety by firefighters.

The fire started at a home near Millbrook and Swift avenues.
RELATED | Fire in central Fresno apartment leaves residents without a home

“This is a very, a miracle call, I’m going to say,” said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Tony Escobedo. “Thanks to the fire alarm that activated in this house.”

After saving the residents, crews went back into the home and extinguished the fire that had started in a bedroom.

One of the residents had underlying health conditions which worsened the smoke inhalation they suffered, so they were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The other person was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but they believe the flames broke out near a medical bed in the bedroom.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

