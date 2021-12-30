At least 2 people wounded in Olmo Court shooting, Bakersfield police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded two people Wednesday night in southwest Bakersfield.

Officers were called to a home on Olmo Court near Cardiff Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. Bakersfield police said two people were shot and at least one of them suffered major injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

