Flyers return from break with 3-2 win over Kraken in OT

By TIM BOOTH AP Sports Writer
Fox5 KVVU
 6 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — Even after a long layoff, the Philadelphia Flyers kept rolling. Ivan Provorov scored 2:14 into overtime and the Flyers beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Wednesday night as both teams returned to the ice after more than a week away due to postponements and the holiday...

Person
Ivan Provorov
Person
Derick Brassard
Person
Adam Larsson
Person
Scott Laughton
Person
James Van Riemsdyk
