ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Metabolic Burn at PCC

murfreesborotn.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShort intense bouts of strength and cardio training...

www.murfreesborotn.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
murfreesborotn.gov

AM Yoga at PCC

A great way to wind down. Focuses on improving your balance and flexibility, while at the same time reducing stress. For beginning and intermediate levels.
MURFREESBORO, TN
urbanmatter.com

Different Ways to Enhance Your Body’s Metabolic Functions

Since 1975, obesity has tripled globally. Almost 1.9 billion youths were overweight in 2016, including 650 million obese people. It constituted almost 39% overweight and 13% obese. There are several countries where more people die of being underweight than obesity and overweight. In 2020, 39 million kids under 5 years...
WEIGHT LOSS
murfreesborotn.gov

Zumba® at PCC

Ditch the workout...join the party! Zumba is a dynamic and fun dance-based fitness program, using primarily Latin music.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Weigh to Go Support Group

Please join us for a new weight loss/maintenance group. We hope to encourage each other for healthier choices in eating, cooking, grocery shopping, exercise, and general motivation. It is all about supporting each other for happier and healthier daily living. We will have fun contests, occasional guests and seek to cover subjects that you are interested in. Limit 25 Room 104.
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Murfreesboro, TN
Lifestyle
murfreesborotn.gov

Deka-Strong

A functional fitness full-body workout...8 Zones require basic essential movements (core, mobility, agility and coordination) on a consistent basis. The class consists of 2 rounds incorporating strength and power and a core finisher.
MURFREESBORO, TN
bocaratonobserver.com

Feel The Burn

It’s January and you know what that means: New Year’s resolutions! Many of us promise to eat healthy and shed some of those pounds we packed on during the holidays. Now there’s a new (or should we say renewed) option for those looking to get a total body workout.
WORKOUTS
murfreesborotn.gov

Zumba Gold at St. Clair Senior Center

If you are an active adult looking for a modified Zumba class that recreates the original moves you love at a lower intensity, try this one. This class introduces easy to follow Zumba choreography that focuses on balance, range of motion & coordination. Sign up for M/W or T/Th class, you can do both if there is an opening. Now offering a Saturday class!
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcc#Calories
murfreesborotn.gov

Forever Fit

This is a circuit class with interval training. We will use various types of equipment for a total body workout. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. Limit 20. Meets in room 204. For ages 60+. No class on November 11 & 25.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

PM Tai Chi at PCC

Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese discipline consisting of slow movements and postures done in a fluid and relaxed manner. It is used to reduce stress, increase flexibility, improve muscle strength, increase stamina and agility and increase the feeling of well-being. For ages 15+.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Gentle Fitness at St. Clair

Focuses on building strength and increasing flexibility and range of motion. Great class for beginners or those who haven’t exercised in a while. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. For ages 60+. Limit 20. Meets in Room 204 . No class on November 26 & December 4.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

AM Boot Camp at Patterson Park

High-intensity class designed to increase your muscle strength and endurance, and help shed unwanted pounds. Every workout includes strength training exercises with cardio exercises to give you a whole-body workout. Workouts vary. For ages 16+.
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
murfreesborotn.gov

Get Fit, Stay Fit

This class focuses on strength, balance, cardio, core, and range of motion. Saturday class added! You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. No class September 6 or October 7. Limit 35. Meets in Room 105.
MURFREESBORO, TN
shefinds

Nutritionists Say You Should Be Breaking These 4 Habits To Boost Your Metabolism Over 40

When it comes to losing weight, we often hear the same things—eat well, exercise, get enough sleep. But there can be a lot of external factors that may make it harder, if not impossible, to maintain or lose weight. The functioning of your metabolism can play a big role in whether or not you’re able to see results. Your metabolism refers to the process by which your body turns food and drink you digest into energy. If your metabolism isn’t working how it should, it may reduce your body’s ability to burn calories—this can make weight loss particularly hard because being in a calorie deficit is necessary for this to occur. Lots of things can impact your metabolism, from stress to genetics, and even your age. This is why, as you get older, it’s important to lead a lifestyle that supports a healthy metabolism.
WEIGHT LOSS
kusi.com

New Year’s metabolism booster with Cindy Whitmarsh

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – 2022 is here and it’s time to get our metabolism in order!. Cindy Whitmarsh, KUSI Fitness Expert and Kathy Babcock, Fitness Model, joined KUSI’s “Good Morning San Diego” to demonstrate her New Year’s metabolism booster. Perform each exercise 20/30 reps,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
shefinds

The Unexpected Nighttime Mistake That May Be Slowing Your Metabolism, According To Doctors

Healthy weight loss is dependent on a number of overlapping factors, but one of the most important for seeing success is an effective metabolism. Your metabolism determines how quickly your body can burn through food as fuel, torching fat and making it easier to maintain the necessary calorie deficit for seeing changes within your body. While you can improve the speed of your metabolism through a combination of a balanced diet and frequent exercise, it may suffer from small, seemingly insignificant habits or mistakes you’re making within your eating routine.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy