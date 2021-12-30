RetroFit at Sports*Com

Weightlifting has become increasingly popular with people looking to get in shape. Not only can it be a great way to lose weight, it can also build strength and prevent muscle loss as we age.But knowing how to start weightlifting can be intimidating, especially if you haven’t been a regular gym user, or typically enjoy doing other types of exercise, like running.Here a couple of tips to help you start weightlifting this new year:1. Before you startIf you’re completely new to weightlifting, it might be best to book a gym induction to learn about the equipment and how to properly...
