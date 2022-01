Healthy weight loss is dependent on a number of overlapping factors, but one of the most important for seeing success is an effective metabolism. Your metabolism determines how quickly your body can burn through food as fuel, torching fat and making it easier to maintain the necessary calorie deficit for seeing changes within your body. While you can improve the speed of your metabolism through a combination of a balanced diet and frequent exercise, it may suffer from small, seemingly insignificant habits or mistakes you’re making within your eating routine.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 6 DAYS AGO