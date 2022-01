ST. LOUIS — A Wichita, Kansas-based fitness club operator is expanding into St. Louis by acquiring the fitness center at Ballpark Village downtown. Genesis Health Clubs will own its first St. Louis location as part of a deal that closed Wednesday afternoon. The company said it has acquired two locations of Onelife Fitness — in Ballpark Village and Kansas City’s Power and Light District — and is planning two new locations in the Kansas City area. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO