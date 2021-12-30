Area high school basketball: Milton wins consolation game at Optimist Classic; Brodhead, Delavan-Darien win in boys nonconference games

The Milton High School girls basketball team bounced back in a big way Wednesday.

One day after losing by double digits to Janesville Craig, the Red Hawks started quickly and coasted to a 72-61 victory over Racine Case in the consolation game of the Optimist Holiday Classic at Craig.

Milton (6-6) led by eight at halftime and pushed the lead to as many as 20 in the second half.

“I was proud of our effort today all the way down the line,” Milton coach Stacy Skemp said. “We executed our game plan from the start and even the girls who came in at the end did a real nice job of finishing the game how we wanted them to.

“It was a good win to get as we head into the new year and get ready for some more tough nonconference games before we get back into an even tougher conference schedule.”

Holly Morehart had 20 points to lead Milton, with Saige Radke adding 17 and Sophia Mezera 14.

MILTON 72, CASE 61Milton (72)—Radke 7-0-17; Mezera 6-2-14; Shaw 1-2-5; Morehart 7-1-20; Kanable 1-4-6; Ferguson 1-0-2; Stockman 2-0-6; Wolf 1-0-2. Totals: 26-9-72.

Case (61)—Williams 5-1-13; Baumstack 2-0-5; Luter 1-2-4; Espinoza 6-0-17; Davis 2-0-4; Hill 2-3-7; Whiteside 0-1-1; Spaulding 1-1-3; Bigelow 2-1-7. Totals: 21-9-61.

Halftime—Milton 35, Case 27. 3-point goals—Milton 11 (Morehart 5, Radke 3, Stockman 2, Shaw), Case 10 (Espinoza 5, Williams 2, Bigelow 2, Baumstock). Free throws missed—Milton 7, Case 4. Total fouls—Milton 15, Case 12.

Mineral Point 66, Evansville 52—The visiting Pointers rallied in the second half for a nonconference victory.

Evansville (3-6), which got 23 points from Ava Brandenburg, led 28-27 at half.

MINERAL POINT 66, EVANSVILLE 52Mineral Point (66)—Lindsey 6-7-24; Watters 2-1-6; Chambers 2-4-9; B. watters 2-6-10; Wenger 4-7-15; Cox 0-2-2. Totals: 16-27-66.

Evansville (52)—Hazard 1-2-4; Messling 4-4-13; Wallisch 1-0-2; Hermanson 4-0-8; Hanson 1-0-3; Brandenburg 8-6-23. Totals: 19-12-52.

Halftime—Evansville 28, Mineral Point 27. Free throws missed—Mineral Point 10, Evansville 4. Total fouls—Mineral Point 18, Evansville 23. Fouled out—Hermanson.

Belleville 54, Brodhead 52—The Cardinals suffered their first loss of the season in a first-round game at the Evansville Holiday Classic.

Ava Foley had 15 points to lead Belleville (8-1), which trailed 28-26 at halftime.

Brodhead (10-1) will meet host Evansville in Thursday’s consolation game.

Edgerton 55, Fort Atkinson 38—The fourth-ranked Crimson Tide cruised to a nonconference victory.

Kate Gunderson had 18 points to lead Edgerton (8-1) and Shannon Rusch chipped in with 15.

EDGERTON 55, FORT ATKINSON 38Edgerton (55)—Snyder 1-0-2; Blum 2-0-6; Gunderson 7-1-18; Scharlau 1-0-3; Fox 2-0-5; Rusch 6-2-15; Zeimet 3-0-6. Totals: 22-3-55.

Fort Atkinson (38)—Riley 1-3-5; Marquart 4-0-8; Garant 1-0-2; Burke 0-2-2; Kohl 5-2-16; Nesle 1-0-2; Cave 1-1-3. Totals: 13-8-38.

Halftime—Edgerton 31, Fort Atkinson 24. 3-point goals—Edgerton 8 (Gunderson 3, Blum 2, Scharlau, Rusch, Fox), Fort Atkinson 4 (Kohl 4). Free throws missed—Edgerton 7, Fort Atkinson 6. Total fouls—Edgerton 12, Fort Atkinson 15. Fouled out—Riley.

Boys

Brodhead 68, Deerfield 55—Owen Leifker went over the 1,000-point mark for his career in leading the Cardinals to a victory in the consolation game of the New Glarus Tournament.

Josiah Engen had a game-high 25 points to lead Brodhead (6-3). Leifker chipped in 18.

BRODHEAD 68, DEERFIELD 55Brodhead (68)—Engen 10-4-25; Saunders 1-0-2; Leifker 7-3-18; Walker 4-1-11; Boegli 1-0-3; Malkow 4-1-9. Totals: 27-9-68.

Deerfield (55)—Lees 3-1-7; Fisher 8-1-20; Dunsern 1-2-4; Kimmel 1-4-6; Lasaack 3-3-9; M. Kimmel 4-0-8; Sigursled 0-1-1. Totals: 20-12-55.

Halftime—Brodhead 29, Deerfield 24. 3-point goals—Brodhead 5 (Walker 2, Engen, Leifker, Boegli), Deerfield 3 (Fisher 3). Free throws missed—Brodhead 6, Deerfield 4. Total fouls—Brodhead 18, Deerfield 13.

Delavan-Darien 60, Evansville 54—The visiting Comets held on by outscoring the Blue Devils 17-9 at the free-throw line.

Erik Cesarz led Delavan-Darien (5-3) with 19 points, including nine free throws.

Mason Miller paced Evansville (3-5) with a game-high 22 points.

DELAVAN-DARIEN 60, EVANSVILLE 54Delavan-Darien (60)—Beles 0-1-1; O’Dell 1-0-3; Mortlock 4-3-11; Janssen 1-4-7; Jordan 4-0-9; Lumkes 5-0-10; Cesarz 5-9-19. Totals: 20-17-60.

Evansville (54)—Bahrs 2-0-4; Geske 1-1-3; Miller 7-6-22; Maves 1-0-3; Howlett 4-2-10. Totals: 21-9-55.

Halftime—Delavan-Darien 29, Evansville 25. 3-point goals—Delavan-Darien 3 (O’Dell, Janssen, Jordan), Evansville 3 (Miller 2, Maves). Free throws missed—Delavan-Darien 12, Evansville 11. Total fouls—Delavan-Darien 22, Evansville 24.