San Francisco antique and vintage jewelry store burglarized

By Dan Thorn
 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A San Francisco store owner is heartbroken and frustrated after a destructive break-in.

The vintage jewelry and antique store was found Wednesday morning with its windows smashed in and thousands of dollars worth of merchandise missing.

Business leaders in the district are hoping that city leaders will step in.

The owner of Mureta & Co. found his dream business destroyed.

John Quillinan shared a video with KRON4 showing broken glass covering the floor of the Fillmore shop and valuable silver stripped from jewelry cases.

“It was horrible deeply violating, just a mess like a tornado.”

Quillinan has run the business for less than a year.

He estimates around $100,000 in items were taken and the damage will cost thousands more.

Some of the stolen jewelry Quillinan says was irreplaceable like a “Tree of Life” bracelet.

Quillinan is concerned these types of crimes are forcing the Fillmore District into a decline.

The district’s merchant’s association says the Fillmore has seen a dramatic rise in vacant storefronts.

A combination of crime and the pandemic has walloped small businesses.

Quillinan says it will take possibly two months to reopen the store. On top of that stress, his family is has a new baby on the way.

