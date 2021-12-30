An oasis in Abacoa

Beautifully updated ranch home on almost a 1/4 acre in Villa Park. This lovely home features 3 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bathroom, large laundry/mud room with new washer and dryer and cabinets for added storage, family room and eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, countertop microwave, and under cabinet lighting. The living room, hallway and 2 of the bedrooms have hardwood flooring. The master has durable laminate flooring. The bathroom features granite top vanity, maple cabinetry, a medicine cabinet and heated travertine flooring. Fully fenced in spacious yard, 4 car garage, yes you read that correctly, a paver brick patio, firepit, and shed. Conveniently located. Trampoline will be removed before move in. Absolutely no pets, no smoking. All applicants 18+ over must complete an application and a credit, criminal and sex offender report, $40 per person. 640 credit, 1 month of paystubs and W-2 for previous year, pic of ID's.
