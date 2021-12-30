ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Hospital Association Demands Masking in Schools

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DjAho_0dYsFwtL00
Ohio Hospital Association Demands Masking in SchoolsGetty Images

Ohio State News

A letter from the Ohio Hospital Association and the Ohio Children's Hospital Association was sent to Ohio school superintendents, administrators, and school board members.

They were encouraged to implement a masking requirement following the holiday break. 

According to the letter, masking requirements in schools will help limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community and keep students in school. 

To determine if your local school has made changes to its policy, visit their website.

Comments / 1

Related
SCDNReports

Indiana Woman Donates Kidney to her Sick Husband

Indiana Woman Donates Kidney to her Sick Husbandscreenshot. A man in Indiana was dealing with Stage 5 kidney disease and had little hope of ever receiving a transplant until his wife discovered that she was a perfect match and could serve as his living kidney donor.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#School Principal#School Board#Masking#Ohio State News A
SCDNReports

Kentucky Rehab Dumps More Patients at Kroger

Once again, a Kentucky rehab center has dumped patients at the Portsmouth Kroger plus PPD saves a suicidal woman from the Grant Bridge. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Suspicious Activity. Police responded to McDonald’s on Gallia at 4:31 am for a report of an older...
KENTUCKY STATE
SCDNReports

Winter Brings Interesting Bird Species to Ohio

Winter Brings Interesting Bird Species to OhioSCDN Graphics Department. Winter may seem like a quiet time for wildlife, but in Ohio birds and birding opportunities flourish during this season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The possibilities to view birds and wildlife are nearly endless at locations with suitable habitat, particularly state wildlife areas that feature large tracts of habitat managed for wildlife and are open year-round.
OHIO STATE
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
89K+
Followers
4K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy