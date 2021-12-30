Ohio Hospital Association Demands Masking in Schools Getty Images

Ohio State News

A letter from the Ohio Hospital Association and the Ohio Children's Hospital Association was sent to Ohio school superintendents, administrators, and school board members.

They were encouraged to implement a masking requirement following the holiday break.

According to the letter, masking requirements in schools will help limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community and keep students in school.

To determine if your local school has made changes to its policy, visit their website.