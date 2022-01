A 74-year-old man has died after his electric scooter collided with two parked cars on New Year’s Day.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were called to reports of the crash on Springfield Road in Tameside just east of Manchester, at around 1.40pm on Saturday.The force said the man had been riding on the road when he collided with the cars.Emergency services attended but the scooter rider was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made.#APPEAL | Police are appealing for information after a man has sadly died in a collision on Springfield Road in Tameside yesterday. See...

