ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Djokovic 'trying' to get to Australian Open, say teammates

By William WEST
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eDkg5_0dYsAnIf00
Serbia won the inaugural ATP Cup in 2020 /AFP

Novak Djokovic could still play at the Australian Open, a Serbian teammate said Thursday, despite the world number one's last-minute decision to pull out of the ATP Cup in Sydney.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion withdrew from this week's teams event days before its start on Saturday, heightening doubts over whether he will defend his Australian Open title.

Djokovic has refused to confirm if he has been inoculated against Covid-19, with all participants at the opening Grand Slam of the year needing to be vaccinated or have a medical exemption.

Dusan Lajovic, who will lead Serbia's ATP Cup drive in Djokovic's absence, said his teammate wanted to be in Sydney.

"Unfortunately he's not able to come here, but, you know, he was I think hoping, same as we did, that somehow he will be here. Unfortunately he's not, and we've got to deal with it," he said.

"I don't know the official reason. Maybe the ATP knows. He just said that he's not coming to the ATP and trying to get to the Australian Open."

Pressed on whether Djokovic would be at Melbourne Park, Lajovic said: "I mean, the decision, he said, 'I'm not coming, guys,' to the ATP Cup. We'll see about the Australian Open.

"He didn't specify if he's coming or not but that he's waiting for a decision."

It is not clear what that decision is, but if he were to apply for a medical exemption it would be assessed by an independent panel of experts and remain confidential.

However, government officials in Victoria state, which hosts the Australian Open, have been adamant for months that only vaccinated players can play the tournament from January 17-30.

"They're the rules. Medical exemptions are just that -- it's not a loophole for privileged tennis players," the state's Deputy Premier James Merlino said this month.

- 'It's his choice' -

World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas, who will open Greece's ATP Cup against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on Saturday, said he respected whatever decision Djokovic made.

"If he thinks he's not ready to play here for whatever reason, it's his choice. I think most of the players respect his choice. He has the freedom to choose," he said.

Asked whether he felt the rules to play the Australian Open were too tough, he replied: "The rules are rules, and the rules are established for a certain purpose and reason.

"So if some players decide not to follow them, it's their choice. I wouldn't say it's right or wrong here."

Spearheaded by Djokovic, Serbia won the inaugural ATP Cup in 2020, beating Rafael Nadal's Spain. Nadal is another no-show in Sydney this year after contracting Covid-19 earlier this month.

Lajovic admitted Serbia's task will be much harder without Djokovic when they open their campaign against Norway on Saturday.

"You know, it's never the same when you have the number one in your team and then you don't have him. It's a big difference," he said.

In Nadal's absence, Spain are led by world number 19 Roberto Bautista Agut.

They also open their tournament on Saturday, against Chile.

Defending champions Russia, led by Daniil Medvedev, play France on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: 'Monica Seles called me crying'

Filip Krajinovic did double duty on Saturday at the ATP Cup to guide Serbia to a 2-1 win against Norway in Group A in Sydney. The world No. 42 teamed up with Nikola Cacic to beat Casper Ruud and Viktor Durasovic 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the decisive doubles rubber after the two singles matches split.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: 'I wasn’t prepared for such a reception'

Novak Djokovic experienced a magical 2021 and nearly won the Grand Slam Calendar, a feat never achieved in the history of tennis in the Open era. The Serbian champion, number one in the world, won three Grand Slam titles and lost only in the final at Flushing Meadows where he lost in the final in front of an excellent Daniil Medvedev, winner in three sets.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
James Merlino
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: 'I should have let go of all these...'

The draws have been announced for this week's Melbourne Summer Set, which will be played at Melbourne Park from January 3-9. There will be h*t action as three tournaments (one ATP and two WTA) are played simultaneously at the venue. Melbourne Summer Set - ATP 250 A battle between all...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: 'I was so emotionally wrecked that...'

The question concerning the number one in the world Novak Djokovic takes on more and more the contours of a mystery. In the end, the Serbian's non-participation in the ATP Cup, the first tennis event of this 2022, was made official, but no official statement was made and no one knows the real reasons for not participating in the event.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atp Cup#Melbourne Park#Serbian#Grand Slam
The Independent

Djokovic heads Down Under and Terry returns home – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 4.FootballJohn Terry was back home.💙 @ChelseaFC ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/PgEE5V5GFJ— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) January 4, 2022David De Gea hailed Phil Jones’ return.Commitment. Proud to see you back on the pitch 🔴 https://t.co/FZnZ8e410l— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) January 4, 2022Everton got their man.New home 📍Cant wait to get started. @Everton #UTT #COYB pic.twitter.com/R1FsVeBxI8— nathan patterson (@np4tterson) January 4, 2022Brighton wished the retiring Davy Propper well.Good luck for the future, @DavyPropper. 💙Our former...
TENNIS
The Independent

Andy Murray roasts Liam Broady over Emma Raducanu comment

Andy Murray has jested with doubles partner Liam Broady about a comment he made about the British star while practicing with Emma Raducanu.The LTA shared photos of Murray and Raducanu hitting the ball to one another in the build up to the Australian Open. One picture included Raducanu giving her coach Torben Beltz a fist bump but he looked slightly like Murray in the shot.Broady wrote on Twitter about the photo: “Why is Andy’s body shaped like a teapot in the third picture?” And shortly after he added “I’ve just realised this is Emma’s coach and not Andy hahahahahahaha”.Murray hit...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Chile
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Country
Australia
The Independent

Naomi Osaka aiming to have fun on court in 2022 and never cry in pressroom again

Naomi Osaka said her main target for 2022 is to feel like she is “having fun” on the court following her winning return to action at the Melbourne Summer Set.Playing her first match in four months, Osaka beat Alize Cornet 6-4 3-6 6-3 in the first round of the Australian Open warm-up tournament.The four-time grand slam winner, the reigning Australian Open champion, took a break from playing after losing to Leylah Fernandez in the third round of September’s US Open.The defending #AusOpen champion is back in action 🙌 🇯🇵 @naomiosaka faces @alizecornet 🇫🇷 at the Melbourne Summer Set.#MelbourneTennis pic.twitter.com/WLA0lr1p8X— #AusOpen...
TENNIS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton ignoring FIA as Max Verstappen warned over ban

The FIA’s new president, Mohammed bin Sulayem, revealed that Lewis Hamilton has yet to respond to messages from the sport’s governing body after such a controversial end to the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi. Hamilton has attended public events to receive his knighthood and bid farewell to now-former Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, but he has remained tight-lipped over the divisive finish to the championship, with some suggesting the seven-time world champion could even be considering walking away from the sport. Former F1 driver Stefan Johansson became the latest figure to criticise how the final lap unfolded at the Abu...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Dan Evans leads Great Britain to victory over Germany in ATP Cup opener

Dan Evans inspired Great Britain to a 2-1 ATP Cup win over Germany on Sunday as he beat Jan-Lennard Struff in a singles match before helping Jamie Murray to victory in the deciding doubles contest in Sydney.Evans saw off Struff 6-1 6-2 and then, after Alexander Zverev beat Cameron Norrie 7-6 (2) 6-1 to force a decider, Evans and Murray saw off Kevin Krawietz and Zverev 6-3 6-4.“The team win is most important,” Evans said. “We all did our job today. Cam played a great match. He was a little unlucky and then got back out on the court and...
TENNIS
The Independent

Lionel Messi and three other PSG players test positive for Covid

Lionel Messi and three other Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for Covid, it has been confirmed.The Ligue 1 club confirmed that Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, Nathan Bitumazala have all tested positive ahead of the French Cup trip to Vannes.All four are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocols.Messi used France’s winter break to return to his native Argentina, where video had emerged online of him attending a concert with his wife.Speaking in a press conference on Sunday, coach Mauricio Pochettino indicated Messi was still in his home country and would not travel until he...
UEFA
AFP

AFP

36K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy