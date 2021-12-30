Photos: Blues defeat Oilers 4-2

First, the Rangers swept a New Year’s weekend home-and-home series against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Then they beat two of the best players in the world, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. So things already are coming in twos in 2022 for the Blueshirts –...
Edmonton captain Connor McDavid, forward Derek Ryan and defenseman Tyson Barrie were placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list before the Oilers' game at Toronto. McDavid and Ryan were held out of practice Tuesday after returning positive tests. The team was awaiting the results of further testing to determine their status for Wednesday’s matchup with the Maple Leafs.
(From CBC.CA) A Seattle Kraken fan is being praised as a hero — and awarded $10,000 — after helping the assistant equipment manager of the Vancouver Canucks identify a cancerous mole on his neck in the middle of a game. The incident occurred on Oct. 23, in the Kraken’s first-ever home game in Seattle. Nadia Popovici, a 22-year-old Seattle resident originally from Canada, was sitting behind the Canucks bench that day when she noticed an irregularly shaped mole on the back of staffer Brian (Red) Hamilton’s neck.
A wretched 1-9-2 start put the Blackhawks decidedly behind the 8-ball this season. In order to even get within sight of a playoff berth, the Hawks know they'll have to get hot at some point. But do they have a five-game winning streak in them? Or the ability to win eight of 10?
The Rapid City Rush announced several roster moves Sunday. Goaltender Lukas Parik has been recalled by the AHL Ontario Reign, defenseman Quinn Wichers has been loaned to the AHL Tucson Roadrunners, winger Brett Van Os has been acquired from the Cincinnati Cyclones, defenseman Callum Fryer has been signed to a contract and goaltender Hayden Stewart has been acquired from the Utah Grizzlies.
The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
The Chicago Blackhawks split up Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat, defensemen Seth Jones and Jake McCabe reunited and goalie Marc-André Fleury started his first game since Dec. 17 — all with the hope of turning around a recent slump Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche. Jonathan Toews scored for the first time since that same Dec. 17 game and DeBrincat scored two goals 40 seconds apart, but ...
St. Louis Blues players Colton Parayko and Robert Thomas, and coach Craig Berube discuss having all the forwards healthy and a few thoughts about the Winter Classic. Video courtesy Blue Note Productions.
BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask has been back with the Bruins for a while now, but he’s yet to officially sign with the team. That mere formality may be a matter of days away, as Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy outlined the next steps for the team and the veteran goaltender.
Rask has been practicing with the only NHL team that he’s ever played for over the last several weeks, and some game action seems to be right around the corner. Cassidy said that Rask has looked like his usual self during practice, as the 34-year-old works his way back from...
