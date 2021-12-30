ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon Has Soared to Its Highest Level in 15 Years

By Chloe Taylor, CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Amazon rainforest covers land in nine countries, but around 60% lies in Brazil. According to Greenpeace, one-third of deforestation in Brazil's Amazon is linked to so-called land grabbing of public land, mainly driven by meat producers clearing space for cattle ranches. At the COP26 climate summit in November,...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Brazil’s Bolsonaro hospitalized with abdominal pain, floats possibility of surgery

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized early Monday with abdominal pain from an apparent intestinal obstruction and later announced on social media that surgery could be necessary. The abdominal discomfort was the latest health complication to afflict Bolsonaro since his near-fatal stabbing in 2018 while...
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The 20 Countries Responsible for Nearly All Global Emissions

In the worldwide effort to curb climate change, 2021 was an important year. In August, the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued its sixth report, with its most urgent plea to date for quick action to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Three months later, 197 nations came together in Glasgow for a two-week conference, […]
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Thousands protest Argentina oil exploration project

Thousands marched Tuesday along the beaches of Argentina's Mar del Plata to protest an oil exploration project off the Atlantic coast. Carrying placards reading, "Oil is death", "A sea without oil tankers" and "No to pollution", demonstrators marched to drums, while classical dancers performed.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
TheDailyBeast

Brazil President Bolsonaro Rushed to Hospital Because He’s Literally Full of Shit

It’s not news that Brazil’s far-right anti-vaxxer President Jair Bolsonaro is full of shit—but now it appears to have been confirmed by medical practitioners. According to reports from Brazil, Bolsonaro was rushed to hospital in the early hours of Monday morning after suffering from what was described as a suspected “intestinal obstruction.” Brazilian TV network Globo reported that the president was taken to hospital immediately after landing in Sao Paulo following a New Year vacation in the southern state of Santa Catarina. Bolsonaro’s doctor, Antonio Luiz Macedo, reportedly said and he’s being examined to see if surgery might be needed. Last year, he was hospitalized after suffering an extreme case of hiccups.
HEALTH
AFP

Bolsonaro: Brazil's polarizing far-right president

When Jair Bolsonaro survived a knife attack at a 2018 campaign rally and went on to win Brazil's presidency that October, it only fueled die-hard supporters' faith in the man they call "The Myth." But the aura of invincibility around the far-right leader has faded as he enters the last year of his term with his popularity at an all-time low, the economy in recession and Brazil hit by one of the world's worst Covid-19 outbreaks. Complications from that infamous stabbing have likewise dogged the 66-year-old president -- the most recent emerging Monday, when he was rushed to the hospital because of an intestinal obstruction, his latest health problem since the attack. Bolsonaro, who tweeted a picture of himself flashing a thumbs-up from his hospital bed, said he may need surgery to fix the blockage, which forced him to break off a New Year's beach vacation and jet to the hospital in Sao Paulo.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Rainforest#Deforestation In Brazil#Greenpeace#Brazilian#Reuters#Congress
Agriculture Online

Argentina extends export suspension of some beef cuts until end of 2023

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Argentina on Monday extended its suspension of exports of some beef cuts with little international demand until the end of 2023, a measure previously agreed with the sector. "The measures contribute to generating a balance between the Argentine market and the export of meat...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Reuters

Uncontacted Amazon tribes endangered in Peru, Brazil -indigenous group

BRASILIA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Deep in the Amazon rainforest, the world's largest area containing isolated and uncontacted tribes is under increasing threat from illegal logging and gold mining, advancing coca plantations and drug trafficking violence, a new report warns. An undetermined number of indigenous people that could number several...
CHINA
US News and World Report

Brazil's Bolsonaro Says Daughter, 11, Will Not Get COVID-19 Jab

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will not vaccinate his 11-year-old daughter against COVID-19, he said on Monday, maintaining the firm anti-vaccine stance that has drawn criticism from public health experts and hit his poll numbers. The right-wing leader added that the nation's health minister, Marcelo Queiroga, will divulge...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Taiwan buys Lithuanian rum ‘blocked by China’ amid diplomatic row

Taiwan bought a large shipment of Lithuanian rum bound for China after learning that Chinese customs were set to block it amid a diplomatic row between Beijing and Vilnius.The state-owned Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor (TTL) said on Tuesday that it decided to go ahead with the purchase of 20,400 bottles of rum in December to support Lithuania.“TTL stood up at the right time, purchased the rum and brought it to Taiwan,” the South China Morning Post reported the company as saying. “Lithuania supports us and we support Lithuania – TTL calls for a toast to that.”Beijing and Vilnius are locked...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy