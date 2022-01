(Kitco News) - The gold market continues to hold steady gains above $1,800 an ounce as inflation pressures continue to rise. On a monthly basis, the core PCE price index was up 0.5% last month, the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Thursday. The inflation data was hotter than expected as consensus forecasts were calling for a 0.4% rise.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO