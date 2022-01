FAIRBURY - The Lady Orange are now to 5-2 after a 48-36 victory of Fairbury. Despite a rather slow first half for the Lady Orange, Beatrice turned it on in the final 16 minutes. Trailing 18-15 at the break, adjustments were clearly made by Jalen Weeks as Beatrice found open looks and continued to create steals on defense. The Lady Orange hit a season high six three pointers.

FAIRBURY, NE ・ 15 HOURS AGO