42 Albums That Turn 50 in 2022

Sanctuary’s self-titled debut is one of those albums that’s appealing not just in its music but because of the mystery that surrounds it as well. The group’s online presence is sparse, with just a bare-bones Bandcamp page and a website with some cryptic imagery and diagrams. They offer little information about themselves—Sanctuary is a collective of composers and visual artists based in Los Angeles. Their debut (divided into two separate volumes) features contributions from composers Jose A. Parody, Grayson Sanders and Leviticus Penner, all of whom have worked on scores for major films. Their music draws heavily from neoclassicism, with influences like ​​Nils Frahm, Ólafur Arnalds and Johann Johannsson.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO