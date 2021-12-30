1630 N Bond Street

NEW CONSTRUCTION...WILL BE COMPLETE BY MID-JANUARY! Call for Private Showing Today! Welcome to Arrowood! A community of 17 exclusive lots with magnificent views. Located less than 5 miles northwest of the heart of Historic Downtown Frederick, Arrowood is a special place with protective covenants and beautiful homes. It is easily accessible to shopping, schools and commuter highways. To Be Built...You will quickly fall in love with this Custom Designed Masterpiece from award winning Putnam Homes. This model offers over 5700 sq ft of finished living space. Every detail has been considered. A gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, walk-in pantry, breakfast nook, a sprawling 12' island overlooking an amazing great room with a stone indoor/outdoor fireplace. A screened outdoor living area off the great room provides you easy and comfortable access to enjoy your own private oasis. The covered wraparound porch also allows for beautiful views of the classic Frederick landscape. The main floor continues with a spacious entryway, large private dining space, natural light-filled office/ study, custom family foyer area by the garage entry, and a luxurious owner's suite with walk-in closet and private bath. An enormous bedroom space with sitting area, oversized walk-in closet, en-suite with private water closet, soaking tub, private shower, dual sinks with cabinets and extra storage. The second level offers three oversized bedrooms with walk-in closets and private baths. The views from these rooms are stunning. The second level also boasts a huge private family room and laundry. This model will be completed with a fully finished basement including private bedroom suite, custom wet bar, exercise/bonus area, large entertaining rec room, separate utility and storage areas, and walk-up basement egress. This property will amaze! Schedule a meeting with listing agent today to discuss this one of a kind opportunity. Construction is about to begin. Builder is expecting a fall delivery. Photos offer likeness of details provided in this and other quality built Putnam Homes. Taxes shown are for land only and will be adjusted once the new home is completed and reassessed by the county.

