ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

2070 Old Bridge Road , 1952B

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREAT LOCATION! BEAUTIFUL OFFICE SPACE FOR SALE IN THE HEART OF LAKERIDGE 2400Sqft. Located within a half-mile of I-95 and within walking distance of Shopping Center, Close to hospital Ideal for any Professional use. RECENTLY RENOVATED THROUGHOUT, NEW FLOORIN, NEWLY PAINTED , NEW HVAC UNIT AND...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

501 Hammond Street

Handyman Special. This home could be rehabbed and brought back to its original shine There is also a second floor walk up, that would make a lovely bedroom suite. Listing courtesy of Taylor Properties. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

13487 Landons Lane

This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath cape cod is situated on 3.48 park-like acres, has a barn with electric and numerous outbuildings to create your own small farmette. The over-sized cape cod is complete with a main level primary suite, 2 upper level bedrooms, a chefs kitchen w/ SS appliances, formal dining room, a wonderful great room with a fireplace, main level laundry room, sun room off the deck, and an expansive covered front porch and wrap-around deck. Hardwood and LVP throughout the main level. **This home also features an oversized addition just off the great room with multiple entrances and 2 closets creating another bedroom, plus plumbing for its own full bathroom, the pad is poured, you design and build to suit! Create another primary master suite or guest suite...Septic pump was replaced during purchaser inspection. **Enjoy the extensive landscape and hardscape throughout as you stroll the gardens and various patios. Multiple outbuildings include a large 5 stall barn with storage and electricity, potting shed for the gardener, and detached garage with an attached workshop. Only 4 houses located on the small cul-de-sac. No HOA or Covenants! Property backs to a small creek. Only 2.5 miles to route 29. Professional Photos Coming Soon.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8530 Chestnut Oak Road

List price to be opening bid. Online only auction. Online registration & bidding begins Saturday, January 15th and ends Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 11:30AM. Semi-Detached Brick Duplex in Parkville, Baltimore County. Both units are vacant. Features include a gas hot water heater, hot water boiler heating, storage room in back of the property, and parking in the backyard. The property has 2 electric meters and 1 gas meter. Unit 1: Located on the main level with access from the side & rear of the property; includes 1 bedroom (tile floors), 1 bath, living/dining room combo (wood type floors), kitchen (tile floors) and enclosed patio. Unit 2: Located on the upper level with access from the front door of the property. You walk up the stairts and there are 3 rooms and the bath; includes 2 bedrooms (wood typed floors), 1 bath, & kitchen (tile floors). 1 of the bedrooms can also be used as a living/dining room combo.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7735 Donnybrook Court , #106

A beautiful one bedroom, one bath condo, located inside Beltway with easy access to major highways. Some of the highlights of this charming condo include, new paint, new kitchen cabinets, new microwave, new oven, and a spacious, private balcony overlooking the neighborhood. Floor to ceiling windows allow abundance of natural light into your family room and kitchen. Take advantage of amenities, which include a pool, playground and a common laundry room in the building. Condo fee includes trash, gas, water and sewer.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List#Floorin#Keller Williams Realty#All Rights Reserved#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10386 Sugarberry Street

THIS HOME IS BEAUTIFUL!!! Step inside this well-maintained 3-level home that has all the bells and whistles! This home has something for everyone - enjoy quick meals at the extended island in the kitchen or family dinners in the Dining Room. Watch a movie by the fireplace in the Family Room or enjoy a good book in the Morning Room. Welcome your friends to the Ultimate Entertainment Area downstairs which is perfect for game night, movie night, just catching up or working. Most systems have been recently updated and are new. Entertain all summer long from your own private oasis in the back yard! ...featuring a custom patio with a screened-in gazebo, stay cool under the pergola over the grilling area, catch the rhythm of a slow swing in the 3-seat swing, feel like you're in the park with the beautiful landscaping, water fountains and much more!! This home is centrally located and close to shopping, entertaining, restaurants and minutes away from the National Harbor, Washington DC and several military bases. This is a gem you don't want to miss!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot 46 Covington Home Place

Beautifully private wooded lot ready to build your new dream home. High speed Comcast internet available. 4 bed perc. Just minutes away from old town Culpeper. Listing courtesy of Century 21 Redwood Realty. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2157 Chelsea Terrace

SOLD AS IS. BUYER PAYS ALL CLOSING COSTS. $5,000 EMD REQUIREDTenant recently vacated! Large end of group property ready for rent. Overall in great shape, could use some freshening up. Spacious layout, kitchen looks good needs new appliances. Unfinished basement, gas radiator heat. All mechanicals in order. Fenced yard. Great community.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5887 Allentown Road , #22

Office space in Business Townhouse Condominium. Features approx 1900 sq feet on two levels. Join many local businesses including Law Firms, Doctor offices, Dental Offices, Title Companies, Real Estate Offices , Insurance and other businesses. Main level / Entry level features large open office space and one private office. Second floor features four offices / meeting room(s). Property now vacant, quick availability.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

45 Bristoe Station Road

The TO BE BUILT BIRCH at Meade's Crossing, our newest Carroll County community located in Taneytown - just 10 minutes from Westminster. Ryan Homes gives you the features you need at the price you want! 4BR/2.5BA/2-car Garage, Built Smart, energy efficient, open concept home with custom designer interior and all appliances including washer/dryer. Lots of space and a modern design. As you enter the foyer, the open first floor greets you with a light and airy feeling. A powder room is placed for convenience. The great room flows into the dinette and kitchen area so you never miss a moment with friends or family, while a coat closet by the garage door gives plenty of storage. An island lends a casual place to eat or entertain. Upstairs the generous space continues, with a broad stairway that leads to an open landing for a feeling of arrival. The bedrooms are oversized and elegant, with even the secondary bedrooms sporting generous closet space. The owners bedroom sits off on a little wing of its own, perfectly accessible but still private and removed from the hustle-bustle. It features a private bath and a fantastic closet so storage is never an issue! HOA offers a future community pool, multi-purpose courts, clubhouse, playground, dog park, walking trails, open space and a playing field! Other Homesites available and 5 Floorplans to choose from. Photos are representative only.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2759 Minie Ball Ln

Lovely home, sits on a beautiful piece of land in Keezletown, with a breathtaking view of the Massanutten ski resort. New roof was installed in 2020.,Formica Counter,Wood Cabinets. Listing courtesy of Real Estate Iii - North. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal,...
KEEZLETOWN, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2186 Amber Meadows Drive

Start your new year in this beautiful brick front home located in luxurious Vienna Estates. Step into a spacious foyer basked in natural light that bounces from the custom flooring all the way to the multi-piece crown. You will enjoy this open concept floor plan with four finished levels. The gourmet kitchen has upgraded cabinetry with touches of glass above, gorgeous granite countertops and shiny stainless steel appliances. The eat-in area opens to a wonderful family room with tray millwork on the ceiling, rich hardwood floors, a wall of windows including transoms above and a cozy, convenient gas fireplace to brighten the nights. Huge master with warm hardwood floor, walk in closets and spa en-suite with his and hers vanities. Three more generously sized bedrooms share the master bedroom level as well as two additional full bathrooms! The enormous upper level loft style suite includes its own private bath and a quintessential sitting area in front of a lovely dormer window. This flex space makes a wonderful guest suite or a private home office or homework area or craft room. The possibilities are endless. Your friends and family will enjoy the walkout lower level with a living/movie area, game room, den, bedroom and a full bath. Located in the heart of Tyson's with shops, restaurants, commuter routes and metro right around the corner. With brand new paint throughout and brand new flooring on upper levels this house is ready for you to move in and unpack today.Call the listing agent to tour today!
VIENNA, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

31 Pickering Court , #101

Do Not Miss Out! Check out this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in this highly sought after neighborhood! 3 minutes from 270! Living room with fireplace and easy access to the kitchen. Nice sized bedrooms and office. The primary bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom. One block from the elementary school! Located near the Shops at Town Center, Milestone Shopping Centers, Wegmans, Walmart, Target, Home Depot, AMC movie theatre, Top Golf and Best Buy. A Commuter's Dream or an investor's opportunity!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2120 Ashton Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 01/21 @10:00 am. Ends 01/25 @11:30 am. List Price is Opening Bid. 2 Story Townhouse located in the Carrollton Ridge area. BLOCKS to Westside Shopping Center. MINUTES to Carroll Park, Carroll Park Golf Course, Grace Medical Center, & Mt. Clare Junction. Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery Wilkens Ave. Property is Vacant - $3,000 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

106 Montana Court

Come & tour this beautiful custom rancher with covered front porch located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Built in 2018, this like-new home features an open concept living and dining area with vaulted ceiling, wood floors, stainless appliances, granite countertops, and instant hot water heater. The primary bedroom features an en suite with tile shower and sliding glass door. Call to schedule your private showing today!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4411 Kavon Avenue

The perfect house to call HOME. Walk up the steps to a large front porch - framed by a stone and brick row home with 2bedrooms/1bathroom + a finished basement that could be used as a 3rd bedroom. As you move through the front door you'll fall in love with the Original Hardwood Floors. Step out onto the back Balcony and overlook a Beautiful Yard, ideal for dogs, kids, gardening, or family BBQ's. ***THISHOME is Priced for AFFORDABLE home living or a FANTASTIC rental property to add to your investment portfolio.*** The cherry-on-top... This home is situated in a Fantastic Location, it's only 3 minutes away from the I-95 exit. Welcome Home!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14713 Wycombe Street

ALL NEW EVERYTHING!!! Newly renovated 3 bed/2 bath located in Centreville minutes from rte 28, 29, and 66. London Towne elementary school is a mere few minute walk away. Highly sought after location. Perfect for first time homeowners or turn key rental investment. Brand new Luxury Vinyl Planks through entire home. Brand new ceramic tiling in custom bathrooms. Brand new quartz countertops paired with gorgeous marble backsplash. Brand new stainless steel appliances. Entire home freshly painted. Kitchen and open spacious living area covered by new shiplap plank ceilings. Open and spacious fenced-in backyard with a shed for extra storage or anything you can think of! Come see this beautifully renovated townhome in person. Make it yours and show it off!!!
CENTREVILLE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12824 Clarksburg Square Road , #305

1,391 sf 3rd fl condo w/ 2 BR, 2 full bath, balcony, washer/dryer, central A/C & heat, HD cable/internet ready & new appliances. Renovations include: new carpet and paint. Amenities include swimming pool, elevator, secure passcode entry, free parking, playground and more. Located a mile from I-270 and walking distance to the bus stop. Water included in condo fee.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

200 Palatine Ave

One level living in Belmont. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1754 sq ft. Large living room that opens to dining area/kitchen; family room with gas fireplace. Close to IX Park, shopping and restaurants.,Formica Counter,Oak Cabinets,Fireplace in Living Room. Listing courtesy of Assist2sell - First Rate Realty, Inc.. ©2022 Bright MLS, All...
BELMONT, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1440 Gittings Avenue

Solid home for flipper or DIY. 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath and a flush in the basement (enough room to add a full bath). Basement has nice knotty pine finished area. Wood floors on 1st and 2nd floors. Quiet neighborhood. Being sold "as-is" with no warranties. Seller does not have any inspection reports. Will only accept all cash or non-contingent conventional financing. New roof-2018, new FHA HVAC-2015, refrigerator-2020, stove-2019. All appliances, though believed to be in good working order will be sold "as-is". This home was previously rented and passed all yearly City building inspections.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

570 Nelson Street

This property is being sold via ONLINE AUCTION All properties are subject to a 5% buyer's premium pursuant to the Event Agreement and Terms & Conditions (minimums will apply). Please see your agent for details. +-+ Duplex with 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, dining room, living room, long back yard. This property is Being SOLD AS IS. Property was built prior to 1978, Lead Based Paint Potentially Exists. Buyer to assume all lender required repairs if any via escrow hold back through Lender. Buyer has the right to inspections after a ratified contract however, no repairs, concessions or sales price reductions will be considered by the seller after the inspection based on buyer's inspection reports. Utilities are off due seller will not turn utilities on for inspections.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy