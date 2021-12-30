ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

4156 Sands Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocation! Location! Location! Yes, a great location to own a single-family home! Much beautiful scenery of natural living in Harwood's great location makes this home a great buy. Ready...

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8530 Chestnut Oak Road

List price to be opening bid. Online only auction. Online registration & bidding begins Saturday, January 15th and ends Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 11:30AM. Semi-Detached Brick Duplex in Parkville, Baltimore County. Both units are vacant. Features include a gas hot water heater, hot water boiler heating, storage room in back of the property, and parking in the backyard. The property has 2 electric meters and 1 gas meter. Unit 1: Located on the main level with access from the side & rear of the property; includes 1 bedroom (tile floors), 1 bath, living/dining room combo (wood type floors), kitchen (tile floors) and enclosed patio. Unit 2: Located on the upper level with access from the front door of the property. You walk up the stairts and there are 3 rooms and the bath; includes 2 bedrooms (wood typed floors), 1 bath, & kitchen (tile floors). 1 of the bedrooms can also be used as a living/dining room combo.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1722 Antler Lane

You'll love this easy-to-maintain 3BR/2BA Rancher in Finksburg! This home sits on a Corner Lot and is just over a Half Acre. Upstairs you'll find gleaming wood floors, 3 Bedrooms, Full Bathroom, Kitchen w/ Slow Close Cabinet & Dining Room, Living Room. Recent Updates include Roof w/ Architectural Shingles, Kraus Birch Buckskin Hardwood floors, Hot Water Heater, Kitchen Cabinets, Fridge & Water Filter. The Basement has 2 extra rooms, a full bathroom, Spacious Rec Room and wood burning stove. There is a Deck off the Kitchen that heads to the backyard which is perfect for playdates, cookouts and outdoor fun. The neighborhood sits off of Deer Park Road which gets you up to Westminster or quickly onto 140 to head into Greater Baltimore. Lots to love, little to do. Come make this one your own!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5102 Hillburn Avenue

New Year! New Home! This Move-in Ready, 3 bedroom, semi-detached brick home could be your New Address! As you enter the spacious living room you are greeted with gleaming hardwood floors, a separate dining room and updated kitchen with cabinets galore! Possible 4th bedroom or office in basement along with huge cedar closet. Laundry room in basement with washer and dryer. Covered front and back porches. Fenced backyard with plenty of space for those summer cookouts. New Roof 2018!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7735 Donnybrook Court , #106

A beautiful one bedroom, one bath condo, located inside Beltway with easy access to major highways. Some of the highlights of this charming condo include, new paint, new kitchen cabinets, new microwave, new oven, and a spacious, private balcony overlooking the neighborhood. Floor to ceiling windows allow abundance of natural light into your family room and kitchen. Take advantage of amenities, which include a pool, playground and a common laundry room in the building. Condo fee includes trash, gas, water and sewer.
MLS
#Housing List
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8104 Mojave Court

NEW CONSTRUCTION...WILL BE COMPLETE BY MID-JANUARY! Call for Private Showing Today! Welcome to Arrowood! A community of 17 exclusive lots with magnificent views. Located less than 5 miles northwest of the heart of Historic Downtown Frederick, Arrowood is a special place with protective covenants and beautiful homes. It is easily accessible to shopping, schools and commuter highways. To Be Built...You will quickly fall in love with this Custom Designed Masterpiece from award winning Putnam Homes. This model offers over 5700 sq ft of finished living space. Every detail has been considered. A gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, walk-in pantry, breakfast nook, a sprawling 12' island overlooking an amazing great room with a stone indoor/outdoor fireplace. A screened outdoor living area off the great room provides you easy and comfortable access to enjoy your own private oasis. The covered wraparound porch also allows for beautiful views of the classic Frederick landscape. The main floor continues with a spacious entryway, large private dining space, natural light-filled office/ study, custom family foyer area by the garage entry, and a luxurious owner's suite with walk-in closet and private bath. An enormous bedroom space with sitting area, oversized walk-in closet, en-suite with private water closet, soaking tub, private shower, dual sinks with cabinets and extra storage. The second level offers three oversized bedrooms with walk-in closets and private baths. The views from these rooms are stunning. The second level also boasts a huge private family room and laundry. This model will be completed with a fully finished basement including private bedroom suite, custom wet bar, exercise/bonus area, large entertaining rec room, separate utility and storage areas, and walk-up basement egress. This property will amaze! Schedule a meeting with listing agent today to discuss this one of a kind opportunity. Construction is about to begin. Builder is expecting a fall delivery. Photos offer likeness of details provided in this and other quality built Putnam Homes. Taxes shown are for land only and will be adjusted once the new home is completed and reassessed by the county.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2157 Chelsea Terrace

SOLD AS IS. BUYER PAYS ALL CLOSING COSTS. $5,000 EMD REQUIREDTenant recently vacated! Large end of group property ready for rent. Overall in great shape, could use some freshening up. Spacious layout, kitchen looks good needs new appliances. Unfinished basement, gas radiator heat. All mechanicals in order. Fenced yard. Great community.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10386 Sugarberry Street

THIS HOME IS BEAUTIFUL!!! Step inside this well-maintained 3-level home that has all the bells and whistles! This home has something for everyone - enjoy quick meals at the extended island in the kitchen or family dinners in the Dining Room. Watch a movie by the fireplace in the Family Room or enjoy a good book in the Morning Room. Welcome your friends to the Ultimate Entertainment Area downstairs which is perfect for game night, movie night, just catching up or working. Most systems have been recently updated and are new. Entertain all summer long from your own private oasis in the back yard! ...featuring a custom patio with a screened-in gazebo, stay cool under the pergola over the grilling area, catch the rhythm of a slow swing in the 3-seat swing, feel like you're in the park with the beautiful landscaping, water fountains and much more!! This home is centrally located and close to shopping, entertaining, restaurants and minutes away from the National Harbor, Washington DC and several military bases. This is a gem you don't want to miss!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3400 Allison Street

Call agent. Combo lockbox. Home with 3 bed, 2 bath home - huge windows with tons of natural light, hardwood floors, open floor plan, kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Front porch and back deck, large yard and plentiful off-street parking. Storage shed in back. Listing courtesy of...
MLS
Economy
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5887 Allentown Road , #22

Office space in Business Townhouse Condominium. Features approx 1900 sq feet on two levels. Join many local businesses including Law Firms, Doctor offices, Dental Offices, Title Companies, Real Estate Offices , Insurance and other businesses. Main level / Entry level features large open office space and one private office. Second floor features four offices / meeting room(s). Property now vacant, quick availability.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

45 Bristoe Station Road

The TO BE BUILT BIRCH at Meade's Crossing, our newest Carroll County community located in Taneytown - just 10 minutes from Westminster. Ryan Homes gives you the features you need at the price you want! 4BR/2.5BA/2-car Garage, Built Smart, energy efficient, open concept home with custom designer interior and all appliances including washer/dryer. Lots of space and a modern design. As you enter the foyer, the open first floor greets you with a light and airy feeling. A powder room is placed for convenience. The great room flows into the dinette and kitchen area so you never miss a moment with friends or family, while a coat closet by the garage door gives plenty of storage. An island lends a casual place to eat or entertain. Upstairs the generous space continues, with a broad stairway that leads to an open landing for a feeling of arrival. The bedrooms are oversized and elegant, with even the secondary bedrooms sporting generous closet space. The owners bedroom sits off on a little wing of its own, perfectly accessible but still private and removed from the hustle-bustle. It features a private bath and a fantastic closet so storage is never an issue! HOA offers a future community pool, multi-purpose courts, clubhouse, playground, dog park, walking trails, open space and a playing field! Other Homesites available and 5 Floorplans to choose from. Photos are representative only.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2186 Amber Meadows Drive

Start your new year in this beautiful brick front home located in luxurious Vienna Estates. Step into a spacious foyer basked in natural light that bounces from the custom flooring all the way to the multi-piece crown. You will enjoy this open concept floor plan with four finished levels. The gourmet kitchen has upgraded cabinetry with touches of glass above, gorgeous granite countertops and shiny stainless steel appliances. The eat-in area opens to a wonderful family room with tray millwork on the ceiling, rich hardwood floors, a wall of windows including transoms above and a cozy, convenient gas fireplace to brighten the nights. Huge master with warm hardwood floor, walk in closets and spa en-suite with his and hers vanities. Three more generously sized bedrooms share the master bedroom level as well as two additional full bathrooms! The enormous upper level loft style suite includes its own private bath and a quintessential sitting area in front of a lovely dormer window. This flex space makes a wonderful guest suite or a private home office or homework area or craft room. The possibilities are endless. Your friends and family will enjoy the walkout lower level with a living/movie area, game room, den, bedroom and a full bath. Located in the heart of Tyson's with shops, restaurants, commuter routes and metro right around the corner. With brand new paint throughout and brand new flooring on upper levels this house is ready for you to move in and unpack today.Call the listing agent to tour today!
VIENNA, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12113 Kingswood Boulevard

Beautiful Colonial in Established and Desired Community! MAJOR RENOVATION Done in 2020 with Home Offering: Large Eat in Kitchen with White Shaker Style Cabinets, Granite Counters, Back Splash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Kitchen Island. Acacia Hardwood Flooring, Carpet, Staircase and with Gorgeous Iron Pickets, Updated Window Treatments. Lower Level Offers Media Room with Reclining Theater Seats. Updated Bathrooms and 5th Bedroom. Engineered Acacia Flooring on Lower Level. Fresh Paint. Oil Rubbed Bronze Fixtures. Large Rear Deck, Irrigation System can be Operated with a Smart Phone and has Rain Sensor, 18 Seer Dual Fuel Hvac with Electronic Dampers, Steam humidifier New Insulated Garage Door, Heated and Cooled Garage. Surgical Stainless Steel Gutter Guards with Lifetime Warranty (transferable ) Never Clean Gutters again . Exterior was Recently Painted and New Shutters and Gutters Installed. Must see to Fully Appreciate!! Close to Interstate, VRE, Ample Shopping, Dining and Entertainment.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12824 Clarksburg Square Road , #305

1,391 sf 3rd fl condo w/ 2 BR, 2 full bath, balcony, washer/dryer, central A/C & heat, HD cable/internet ready & new appliances. Renovations include: new carpet and paint. Amenities include swimming pool, elevator, secure passcode entry, free parking, playground and more. Located a mile from I-270 and walking distance to the bus stop. Water included in condo fee.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

570 Nelson Street

This property is being sold via ONLINE AUCTION All properties are subject to a 5% buyer's premium pursuant to the Event Agreement and Terms & Conditions (minimums will apply). Please see your agent for details. +-+ Duplex with 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, dining room, living room, long back yard. This property is Being SOLD AS IS. Property was built prior to 1978, Lead Based Paint Potentially Exists. Buyer to assume all lender required repairs if any via escrow hold back through Lender. Buyer has the right to inspections after a ratified contract however, no repairs, concessions or sales price reductions will be considered by the seller after the inspection based on buyer's inspection reports. Utilities are off due seller will not turn utilities on for inspections.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7749 Notley Road

WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME! COMPLETELY RENOVATED IN 2018, THIS FRESHLY PAINTED AGAIN AND NEWLY CARPETED IN NEUTRAL GRAYS. HOME IS READY FOR YOUR DECORATING TOUCHES. THREE BEDROOMS, AND ONE FULL BATHROOM, HOME IS BEING RESOLD DUE TO TRANSFER. AMAZINGLY RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INSTALLED. WASHER/DRYER LAUNDRY CLOSET LOCATED IN THE KITCHEN FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE. BIG FENCED IN BACK YARD FOR YOUR OUTSIDE PLEASURE. OFF STREET DRIVEWAY AND COVERED FRONT PORCH.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4411 Kavon Avenue

The perfect house to call HOME. Walk up the steps to a large front porch - framed by a stone and brick row home with 2bedrooms/1bathroom + a finished basement that could be used as a 3rd bedroom. As you move through the front door you'll fall in love with the Original Hardwood Floors. Step out onto the back Balcony and overlook a Beautiful Yard, ideal for dogs, kids, gardening, or family BBQ's. ***THISHOME is Priced for AFFORDABLE home living or a FANTASTIC rental property to add to your investment portfolio.*** The cherry-on-top... This home is situated in a Fantastic Location, it's only 3 minutes away from the I-95 exit. Welcome Home!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5800 Nicholson Lane , 1-1002

Open House Sat, 1/8, Sun 1/9, 12:00-4:00 pm! 10th floor south west corner 3BR/2BA w/ tandem parking space, parks 2 cars on main level garage! You will love the southwest sunlight & sunsets; unit is located on the Executive Blvd side of the bldg, so quiet, peaceful tranquil views! Inviting entry foyer w/ marble flooring & hall closet, large renovated kitchen w/ brand new stainless steel appliances to include a built-in microwave; granite countertops & new flooring, nice sized laundry room off kitchen w/ updated washer, brand new dryer & ample convenient shelving; spacious living room/dining room combination w/ built-ins & fireplace; walk down the hallway w/ more built-ins to 3BRS/2BAS; the private master BR has 2 exposures & walk-in closet; master BA has separate shower & Jacuzzi; other BRs are good sized, one w/ built-ins, both with w/ a large south facing window; such value w/ 1630 square feet! There is an HVAC closet & an extra storage closet on the large balcony, There is an additional storage locker in the bldg assigned to this unit that is a larger than most other storage units; bldg has fabulous sundeck w/ grills & seating areas, fitness room, sauna, pool & tennis courts, guest parking, 24 hr lobby desk, & gated entrance. It's hard to find an updated upper floor SW corner 3BR/ 2BA, 2 car parking, balcony, FP, in-unit laundry rm, built-ins, in a great bldg in North Bethesda, near all the shops, walking distance to Whole Foods & METRO, so don't miss!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

73 Shuykill Drive

Cute as a button sits this adorable Rancher in an established yet growing neighborhood . Home offers one level living with a split bedroom and semi open floor plan. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths , Galley Kitchen, with a washer & dryer area off the garage entrance. Freshly painted and laminate wood flooring was installed throughout most of the house within the past 3 years. The rear yard has a 6 ft vinyl fence for your fur babies and children to play, a deck and plenty of vegetation boxes to grow what you desire. Home is situated in a cul de sac, with one car garage and some beautiful landscaping. Centrally located in the valley with a backdrop of mountain views, within a few miles of I 81 for the commuters, and close to area shopping, dining, hospital , medical facilities and area attractions. Call for your private tour!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1440 Gittings Avenue

Solid home for flipper or DIY. 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath and a flush in the basement (enough room to add a full bath). Basement has nice knotty pine finished area. Wood floors on 1st and 2nd floors. Quiet neighborhood. Being sold "as-is" with no warranties. Seller does not have any inspection reports. Will only accept all cash or non-contingent conventional financing. New roof-2018, new FHA HVAC-2015, refrigerator-2020, stove-2019. All appliances, though believed to be in good working order will be sold "as-is". This home was previously rented and passed all yearly City building inspections.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

200 Palatine Ave

One level living in Belmont. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1754 sq ft. Large living room that opens to dining area/kitchen; family room with gas fireplace. Close to IX Park, shopping and restaurants.,Formica Counter,Oak Cabinets,Fireplace in Living Room. Listing courtesy of Assist2sell - First Rate Realty, Inc.. ©2022 Bright MLS, All...
BELMONT, VA

