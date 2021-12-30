ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

1415 N Decker Avenue

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a creative homeowner or investor with an open mind and vision. This is a clean canvas that is ready for you to make your masterpiece. Bring your...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

501 Hammond Street

Handyman Special. This home could be rehabbed and brought back to its original shine There is also a second floor walk up, that would make a lovely bedroom suite. Listing courtesy of Taylor Properties. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5102 Hillburn Avenue

New Year! New Home! This Move-in Ready, 3 bedroom, semi-detached brick home could be your New Address! As you enter the spacious living room you are greeted with gleaming hardwood floors, a separate dining room and updated kitchen with cabinets galore! Possible 4th bedroom or office in basement along with huge cedar closet. Laundry room in basement with washer and dryer. Covered front and back porches. Fenced backyard with plenty of space for those summer cookouts. New Roof 2018!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

448 Maple Lane NW

This is the home you are looking for! Move in ready with 3 levels of living space, and easy access to Ritchie Highway, Route 100, I-97, BWMC & AACC.Main floor features living and dining areas with new flooring, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and built-in microwave. There is a raised hearth brick fireplace for those cold winter months. New recessed lights in living room. Sliding door off main floor dining area leads to a deck for summer BBQs and outdoor entertaining. Half bath completes main level. Second floor has three bedrooms and a full bath. Finished basement with a Family room, recessed lighting, and 2 custom corner niches, a bedroom/den, a laundry area with a wash Tub, and Washer and Dryer about 2 years old. Sump pump and a Separate entrance. Freshly painted throughout. Property extends beyond the fully fenced-in backyard. Space for parking 3 cars.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1722 Antler Lane

You'll love this easy-to-maintain 3BR/2BA Rancher in Finksburg! This home sits on a Corner Lot and is just over a Half Acre. Upstairs you'll find gleaming wood floors, 3 Bedrooms, Full Bathroom, Kitchen w/ Slow Close Cabinet & Dining Room, Living Room. Recent Updates include Roof w/ Architectural Shingles, Kraus Birch Buckskin Hardwood floors, Hot Water Heater, Kitchen Cabinets, Fridge & Water Filter. The Basement has 2 extra rooms, a full bathroom, Spacious Rec Room and wood burning stove. There is a Deck off the Kitchen that heads to the backyard which is perfect for playdates, cookouts and outdoor fun. The neighborhood sits off of Deer Park Road which gets you up to Westminster or quickly onto 140 to head into Greater Baltimore. Lots to love, little to do. Come make this one your own!
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decker#Housing List
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10386 Sugarberry Street

THIS HOME IS BEAUTIFUL!!! Step inside this well-maintained 3-level home that has all the bells and whistles! This home has something for everyone - enjoy quick meals at the extended island in the kitchen or family dinners in the Dining Room. Watch a movie by the fireplace in the Family Room or enjoy a good book in the Morning Room. Welcome your friends to the Ultimate Entertainment Area downstairs which is perfect for game night, movie night, just catching up or working. Most systems have been recently updated and are new. Entertain all summer long from your own private oasis in the back yard! ...featuring a custom patio with a screened-in gazebo, stay cool under the pergola over the grilling area, catch the rhythm of a slow swing in the 3-seat swing, feel like you're in the park with the beautiful landscaping, water fountains and much more!! This home is centrally located and close to shopping, entertaining, restaurants and minutes away from the National Harbor, Washington DC and several military bases. This is a gem you don't want to miss!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot 46 Covington Home Place

Beautifully private wooded lot ready to build your new dream home. High speed Comcast internet available. 4 bed perc. Just minutes away from old town Culpeper. Listing courtesy of Century 21 Redwood Realty. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2157 Chelsea Terrace

SOLD AS IS. BUYER PAYS ALL CLOSING COSTS. $5,000 EMD REQUIREDTenant recently vacated! Large end of group property ready for rent. Overall in great shape, could use some freshening up. Spacious layout, kitchen looks good needs new appliances. Unfinished basement, gas radiator heat. All mechanicals in order. Fenced yard. Great community.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5887 Allentown Road , #22

Office space in Business Townhouse Condominium. Features approx 1900 sq feet on two levels. Join many local businesses including Law Firms, Doctor offices, Dental Offices, Title Companies, Real Estate Offices , Insurance and other businesses. Main level / Entry level features large open office space and one private office. Second floor features four offices / meeting room(s). Property now vacant, quick availability.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

45 Bristoe Station Road

The TO BE BUILT BIRCH at Meade's Crossing, our newest Carroll County community located in Taneytown - just 10 minutes from Westminster. Ryan Homes gives you the features you need at the price you want! 4BR/2.5BA/2-car Garage, Built Smart, energy efficient, open concept home with custom designer interior and all appliances including washer/dryer. Lots of space and a modern design. As you enter the foyer, the open first floor greets you with a light and airy feeling. A powder room is placed for convenience. The great room flows into the dinette and kitchen area so you never miss a moment with friends or family, while a coat closet by the garage door gives plenty of storage. An island lends a casual place to eat or entertain. Upstairs the generous space continues, with a broad stairway that leads to an open landing for a feeling of arrival. The bedrooms are oversized and elegant, with even the secondary bedrooms sporting generous closet space. The owners bedroom sits off on a little wing of its own, perfectly accessible but still private and removed from the hustle-bustle. It features a private bath and a fantastic closet so storage is never an issue! HOA offers a future community pool, multi-purpose courts, clubhouse, playground, dog park, walking trails, open space and a playing field! Other Homesites available and 5 Floorplans to choose from. Photos are representative only.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2759 Minie Ball Ln

Lovely home, sits on a beautiful piece of land in Keezletown, with a breathtaking view of the Massanutten ski resort. New roof was installed in 2020.,Formica Counter,Wood Cabinets. Listing courtesy of Real Estate Iii - North. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal,...
KEEZLETOWN, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2186 Amber Meadows Drive

Start your new year in this beautiful brick front home located in luxurious Vienna Estates. Step into a spacious foyer basked in natural light that bounces from the custom flooring all the way to the multi-piece crown. You will enjoy this open concept floor plan with four finished levels. The gourmet kitchen has upgraded cabinetry with touches of glass above, gorgeous granite countertops and shiny stainless steel appliances. The eat-in area opens to a wonderful family room with tray millwork on the ceiling, rich hardwood floors, a wall of windows including transoms above and a cozy, convenient gas fireplace to brighten the nights. Huge master with warm hardwood floor, walk in closets and spa en-suite with his and hers vanities. Three more generously sized bedrooms share the master bedroom level as well as two additional full bathrooms! The enormous upper level loft style suite includes its own private bath and a quintessential sitting area in front of a lovely dormer window. This flex space makes a wonderful guest suite or a private home office or homework area or craft room. The possibilities are endless. Your friends and family will enjoy the walkout lower level with a living/movie area, game room, den, bedroom and a full bath. Located in the heart of Tyson's with shops, restaurants, commuter routes and metro right around the corner. With brand new paint throughout and brand new flooring on upper levels this house is ready for you to move in and unpack today.Call the listing agent to tour today!
VIENNA, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4411 Kavon Avenue

The perfect house to call HOME. Walk up the steps to a large front porch - framed by a stone and brick row home with 2bedrooms/1bathroom + a finished basement that could be used as a 3rd bedroom. As you move through the front door you'll fall in love with the Original Hardwood Floors. Step out onto the back Balcony and overlook a Beautiful Yard, ideal for dogs, kids, gardening, or family BBQ's. ***THISHOME is Priced for AFFORDABLE home living or a FANTASTIC rental property to add to your investment portfolio.*** The cherry-on-top... This home is situated in a Fantastic Location, it's only 3 minutes away from the I-95 exit. Welcome Home!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12824 Clarksburg Square Road , #305

1,391 sf 3rd fl condo w/ 2 BR, 2 full bath, balcony, washer/dryer, central A/C & heat, HD cable/internet ready & new appliances. Renovations include: new carpet and paint. Amenities include swimming pool, elevator, secure passcode entry, free parking, playground and more. Located a mile from I-270 and walking distance to the bus stop. Water included in condo fee.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

200 Palatine Ave

One level living in Belmont. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1754 sq ft. Large living room that opens to dining area/kitchen; family room with gas fireplace. Close to IX Park, shopping and restaurants.,Formica Counter,Oak Cabinets,Fireplace in Living Room. Listing courtesy of Assist2sell - First Rate Realty, Inc.. ©2022 Bright MLS, All...
BELMONT, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12113 Kingswood Boulevard

Beautiful Colonial in Established and Desired Community! MAJOR RENOVATION Done in 2020 with Home Offering: Large Eat in Kitchen with White Shaker Style Cabinets, Granite Counters, Back Splash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Kitchen Island. Acacia Hardwood Flooring, Carpet, Staircase and with Gorgeous Iron Pickets, Updated Window Treatments. Lower Level Offers Media Room with Reclining Theater Seats. Updated Bathrooms and 5th Bedroom. Engineered Acacia Flooring on Lower Level. Fresh Paint. Oil Rubbed Bronze Fixtures. Large Rear Deck, Irrigation System can be Operated with a Smart Phone and has Rain Sensor, 18 Seer Dual Fuel Hvac with Electronic Dampers, Steam humidifier New Insulated Garage Door, Heated and Cooled Garage. Surgical Stainless Steel Gutter Guards with Lifetime Warranty (transferable ) Never Clean Gutters again . Exterior was Recently Painted and New Shutters and Gutters Installed. Must see to Fully Appreciate!! Close to Interstate, VRE, Ample Shopping, Dining and Entertainment.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

31 Pickering Court , #101

Do Not Miss Out! Check out this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in this highly sought after neighborhood! 3 minutes from 270! Living room with fireplace and easy access to the kitchen. Nice sized bedrooms and office. The primary bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom. One block from the elementary school! Located near the Shops at Town Center, Milestone Shopping Centers, Wegmans, Walmart, Target, Home Depot, AMC movie theatre, Top Golf and Best Buy. A Commuter's Dream or an investor's opportunity!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

608 S Raleigh Street

Check out this mid-century modern home just a block or so away from Bulldog Stadium. Walk to support your State Championship Martinsburg Bulldog Football team and enjoy a quiet street and a great area of Martinsburg. Home is in GREAT shape and has never had a smoker or a pet living there. Owner is son of original owners and it has never been sold outside the family. The current owner spent some great teenage years in the lower level. Floors are all in great shape. With a few modernizing efforts, this place would rock and roll! Garage is huge and fits two cars and a workshop. Brand new water heater in December 2021. HVAC is in place, but natural gas is available.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

128 Duvall Lane , 175-103

A commuter+GGs dream! Minutes from the 270 Technology Corridor and only 10 minutes from Downtown Crown Gaithersburg. Accessible public transit, bus #59 within minutes and Shady Grove Metro Station is only 10 mins away. This newly renovated unit is Move in Ready! Just renovated with new flooring, fresh paint, and updated kitchen/appliances. The condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a spacious DEN! Large living room and dining area along with a cozy fireplace to unwind. The kitchen has updated Stainless Steel appliances with a gas range! The master bedroom is large with plenty of closet space along with the second bedroom. The den can be used as a home office, gym, play area, storage, etc. (possibilities are endless). Please note that CONDO fee includes all utilities and maintenance (please see Association/Community section for details).
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Hartzok Road

GREAT BUILDING LOT WHILE INTEREST RATES ARE STILL LOW! Beautiful, mostly level lot in a quiet area of Guilford Township. Build your dream home. Some restrictions. Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1102 Oaklawn Drive

3BR/2.5BA Split Level home nestled on a huge in town lot. Totally renovated including a new roof, totally new kitchen including new appliances, 2 full bathrooms totally renovated, fresh paint and so much more. Large living room for entertaining. Brand new fully renovated kitchen and formal dining room. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Primary bedroom w/ private bathroom. Spacious bedrooms. Fully finished basement with a cozy family room w/ fireplace. Finished rec room/game room for whatever you desire. One car garage. Huge fully fenced back yard. Cute front porch.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy