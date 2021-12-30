ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1309 N Kenwood Avenue

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a creative homeowner or investor with an open mind and vision. This is a clean canvas that is ready for you to make your masterpiece. Bring your...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

501 Hammond Street

Handyman Special. This home could be rehabbed and brought back to its original shine There is also a second floor walk up, that would make a lovely bedroom suite. Listing courtesy of Taylor Properties. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5102 Hillburn Avenue

New Year! New Home! This Move-in Ready, 3 bedroom, semi-detached brick home could be your New Address! As you enter the spacious living room you are greeted with gleaming hardwood floors, a separate dining room and updated kitchen with cabinets galore! Possible 4th bedroom or office in basement along with huge cedar closet. Laundry room in basement with washer and dryer. Covered front and back porches. Fenced backyard with plenty of space for those summer cookouts. New Roof 2018!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1722 Antler Lane

You'll love this easy-to-maintain 3BR/2BA Rancher in Finksburg! This home sits on a Corner Lot and is just over a Half Acre. Upstairs you'll find gleaming wood floors, 3 Bedrooms, Full Bathroom, Kitchen w/ Slow Close Cabinet & Dining Room, Living Room. Recent Updates include Roof w/ Architectural Shingles, Kraus Birch Buckskin Hardwood floors, Hot Water Heater, Kitchen Cabinets, Fridge & Water Filter. The Basement has 2 extra rooms, a full bathroom, Spacious Rec Room and wood burning stove. There is a Deck off the Kitchen that heads to the backyard which is perfect for playdates, cookouts and outdoor fun. The neighborhood sits off of Deer Park Road which gets you up to Westminster or quickly onto 140 to head into Greater Baltimore. Lots to love, little to do. Come make this one your own!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

13487 Landons Lane

This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath cape cod is situated on 3.48 park-like acres, has a barn with electric and numerous outbuildings to create your own small farmette. The over-sized cape cod is complete with a main level primary suite, 2 upper level bedrooms, a chefs kitchen w/ SS appliances, formal dining room, a wonderful great room with a fireplace, main level laundry room, sun room off the deck, and an expansive covered front porch and wrap-around deck. Hardwood and LVP throughout the main level. **This home also features an oversized addition just off the great room with multiple entrances and 2 closets creating another bedroom, plus plumbing for its own full bathroom, the pad is poured, you design and build to suit! Create another primary master suite or guest suite...Septic pump was replaced during purchaser inspection. **Enjoy the extensive landscape and hardscape throughout as you stroll the gardens and various patios. Multiple outbuildings include a large 5 stall barn with storage and electricity, potting shed for the gardener, and detached garage with an attached workshop. Only 4 houses located on the small cul-de-sac. No HOA or Covenants! Property backs to a small creek. Only 2.5 miles to route 29. Professional Photos Coming Soon.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10386 Sugarberry Street

THIS HOME IS BEAUTIFUL!!! Step inside this well-maintained 3-level home that has all the bells and whistles! This home has something for everyone - enjoy quick meals at the extended island in the kitchen or family dinners in the Dining Room. Watch a movie by the fireplace in the Family Room or enjoy a good book in the Morning Room. Welcome your friends to the Ultimate Entertainment Area downstairs which is perfect for game night, movie night, just catching up or working. Most systems have been recently updated and are new. Entertain all summer long from your own private oasis in the back yard! ...featuring a custom patio with a screened-in gazebo, stay cool under the pergola over the grilling area, catch the rhythm of a slow swing in the 3-seat swing, feel like you're in the park with the beautiful landscaping, water fountains and much more!! This home is centrally located and close to shopping, entertaining, restaurants and minutes away from the National Harbor, Washington DC and several military bases. This is a gem you don't want to miss!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot 46 Covington Home Place

Beautifully private wooded lot ready to build your new dream home. High speed Comcast internet available. 4 bed perc. Just minutes away from old town Culpeper. Listing courtesy of Century 21 Redwood Realty. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7735 Donnybrook Court , #106

A beautiful one bedroom, one bath condo, located inside Beltway with easy access to major highways. Some of the highlights of this charming condo include, new paint, new kitchen cabinets, new microwave, new oven, and a spacious, private balcony overlooking the neighborhood. Floor to ceiling windows allow abundance of natural light into your family room and kitchen. Take advantage of amenities, which include a pool, playground and a common laundry room in the building. Condo fee includes trash, gas, water and sewer.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5887 Allentown Road , #22

Office space in Business Townhouse Condominium. Features approx 1900 sq feet on two levels. Join many local businesses including Law Firms, Doctor offices, Dental Offices, Title Companies, Real Estate Offices , Insurance and other businesses. Main level / Entry level features large open office space and one private office. Second floor features four offices / meeting room(s). Property now vacant, quick availability.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

45 Bristoe Station Road

The TO BE BUILT BIRCH at Meade's Crossing, our newest Carroll County community located in Taneytown - just 10 minutes from Westminster. Ryan Homes gives you the features you need at the price you want! 4BR/2.5BA/2-car Garage, Built Smart, energy efficient, open concept home with custom designer interior and all appliances including washer/dryer. Lots of space and a modern design. As you enter the foyer, the open first floor greets you with a light and airy feeling. A powder room is placed for convenience. The great room flows into the dinette and kitchen area so you never miss a moment with friends or family, while a coat closet by the garage door gives plenty of storage. An island lends a casual place to eat or entertain. Upstairs the generous space continues, with a broad stairway that leads to an open landing for a feeling of arrival. The bedrooms are oversized and elegant, with even the secondary bedrooms sporting generous closet space. The owners bedroom sits off on a little wing of its own, perfectly accessible but still private and removed from the hustle-bustle. It features a private bath and a fantastic closet so storage is never an issue! HOA offers a future community pool, multi-purpose courts, clubhouse, playground, dog park, walking trails, open space and a playing field! Other Homesites available and 5 Floorplans to choose from. Photos are representative only.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2759 Minie Ball Ln

Lovely home, sits on a beautiful piece of land in Keezletown, with a breathtaking view of the Massanutten ski resort. New roof was installed in 2020.,Formica Counter,Wood Cabinets. Listing courtesy of Real Estate Iii - North. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal,...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4411 Kavon Avenue

The perfect house to call HOME. Walk up the steps to a large front porch - framed by a stone and brick row home with 2bedrooms/1bathroom + a finished basement that could be used as a 3rd bedroom. As you move through the front door you'll fall in love with the Original Hardwood Floors. Step out onto the back Balcony and overlook a Beautiful Yard, ideal for dogs, kids, gardening, or family BBQ's. ***THISHOME is Priced for AFFORDABLE home living or a FANTASTIC rental property to add to your investment portfolio.*** The cherry-on-top... This home is situated in a Fantastic Location, it's only 3 minutes away from the I-95 exit. Welcome Home!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14713 Wycombe Street

ALL NEW EVERYTHING!!! Newly renovated 3 bed/2 bath located in Centreville minutes from rte 28, 29, and 66. London Towne elementary school is a mere few minute walk away. Highly sought after location. Perfect for first time homeowners or turn key rental investment. Brand new Luxury Vinyl Planks through entire home. Brand new ceramic tiling in custom bathrooms. Brand new quartz countertops paired with gorgeous marble backsplash. Brand new stainless steel appliances. Entire home freshly painted. Kitchen and open spacious living area covered by new shiplap plank ceilings. Open and spacious fenced-in backyard with a shed for extra storage or anything you can think of! Come see this beautifully renovated townhome in person. Make it yours and show it off!!!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12113 Kingswood Boulevard

Beautiful Colonial in Established and Desired Community! MAJOR RENOVATION Done in 2020 with Home Offering: Large Eat in Kitchen with White Shaker Style Cabinets, Granite Counters, Back Splash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Kitchen Island. Acacia Hardwood Flooring, Carpet, Staircase and with Gorgeous Iron Pickets, Updated Window Treatments. Lower Level Offers Media Room with Reclining Theater Seats. Updated Bathrooms and 5th Bedroom. Engineered Acacia Flooring on Lower Level. Fresh Paint. Oil Rubbed Bronze Fixtures. Large Rear Deck, Irrigation System can be Operated with a Smart Phone and has Rain Sensor, 18 Seer Dual Fuel Hvac with Electronic Dampers, Steam humidifier New Insulated Garage Door, Heated and Cooled Garage. Surgical Stainless Steel Gutter Guards with Lifetime Warranty (transferable ) Never Clean Gutters again . Exterior was Recently Painted and New Shutters and Gutters Installed. Must see to Fully Appreciate!! Close to Interstate, VRE, Ample Shopping, Dining and Entertainment.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

200 Palatine Ave

One level living in Belmont. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1754 sq ft. Large living room that opens to dining area/kitchen; family room with gas fireplace. Close to IX Park, shopping and restaurants.,Formica Counter,Oak Cabinets,Fireplace in Living Room. Listing courtesy of Assist2sell - First Rate Realty, Inc.. ©2022 Bright MLS, All...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2120 Ashton Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 01/21 @10:00 am. Ends 01/25 @11:30 am. List Price is Opening Bid. 2 Story Townhouse located in the Carrollton Ridge area. BLOCKS to Westside Shopping Center. MINUTES to Carroll Park, Carroll Park Golf Course, Grace Medical Center, & Mt. Clare Junction. Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery Wilkens Ave. Property is Vacant - $3,000 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

570 Nelson Street

This property is being sold via ONLINE AUCTION All properties are subject to a 5% buyer's premium pursuant to the Event Agreement and Terms & Conditions (minimums will apply). Please see your agent for details. +-+ Duplex with 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, dining room, living room, long back yard. This property is Being SOLD AS IS. Property was built prior to 1978, Lead Based Paint Potentially Exists. Buyer to assume all lender required repairs if any via escrow hold back through Lender. Buyer has the right to inspections after a ratified contract however, no repairs, concessions or sales price reductions will be considered by the seller after the inspection based on buyer's inspection reports. Utilities are off due seller will not turn utilities on for inspections.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1102 Oaklawn Drive

3BR/2.5BA Split Level home nestled on a huge in town lot. Totally renovated including a new roof, totally new kitchen including new appliances, 2 full bathrooms totally renovated, fresh paint and so much more. Large living room for entertaining. Brand new fully renovated kitchen and formal dining room. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Primary bedroom w/ private bathroom. Spacious bedrooms. Fully finished basement with a cozy family room w/ fireplace. Finished rec room/game room for whatever you desire. One car garage. Huge fully fenced back yard. Cute front porch.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

73 Shuykill Drive

Cute as a button sits this adorable Rancher in an established yet growing neighborhood . Home offers one level living with a split bedroom and semi open floor plan. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths , Galley Kitchen, with a washer & dryer area off the garage entrance. Freshly painted and laminate wood flooring was installed throughout most of the house within the past 3 years. The rear yard has a 6 ft vinyl fence for your fur babies and children to play, a deck and plenty of vegetation boxes to grow what you desire. Home is situated in a cul de sac, with one car garage and some beautiful landscaping. Centrally located in the valley with a backdrop of mountain views, within a few miles of I 81 for the commuters, and close to area shopping, dining, hospital , medical facilities and area attractions. Call for your private tour!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5800 Nicholson Lane , 1-1002

Open House Sat, 1/8, Sun 1/9, 12:00-4:00 pm! 10th floor south west corner 3BR/2BA w/ tandem parking space, parks 2 cars on main level garage! You will love the southwest sunlight & sunsets; unit is located on the Executive Blvd side of the bldg, so quiet, peaceful tranquil views! Inviting entry foyer w/ marble flooring & hall closet, large renovated kitchen w/ brand new stainless steel appliances to include a built-in microwave; granite countertops & new flooring, nice sized laundry room off kitchen w/ updated washer, brand new dryer & ample convenient shelving; spacious living room/dining room combination w/ built-ins & fireplace; walk down the hallway w/ more built-ins to 3BRS/2BAS; the private master BR has 2 exposures & walk-in closet; master BA has separate shower & Jacuzzi; other BRs are good sized, one w/ built-ins, both with w/ a large south facing window; such value w/ 1630 square feet! There is an HVAC closet & an extra storage closet on the large balcony, There is an additional storage locker in the bldg assigned to this unit that is a larger than most other storage units; bldg has fabulous sundeck w/ grills & seating areas, fitness room, sauna, pool & tennis courts, guest parking, 24 hr lobby desk, & gated entrance. It's hard to find an updated upper floor SW corner 3BR/ 2BA, 2 car parking, balcony, FP, in-unit laundry rm, built-ins, in a great bldg in North Bethesda, near all the shops, walking distance to Whole Foods & METRO, so don't miss!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12824 Clarksburg Square Road , #305

1,391 sf 3rd fl condo w/ 2 BR, 2 full bath, balcony, washer/dryer, central A/C & heat, HD cable/internet ready & new appliances. Renovations include: new carpet and paint. Amenities include swimming pool, elevator, secure passcode entry, free parking, playground and more. Located a mile from I-270 and walking distance to the bus stop. Water included in condo fee.
