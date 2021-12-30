1309 N Kenwood Avenue

Open House Sat, 1/8, Sun 1/9, 12:00-4:00 pm! 10th floor south west corner 3BR/2BA w/ tandem parking space, parks 2 cars on main level garage! You will love the southwest sunlight & sunsets; unit is located on the Executive Blvd side of the bldg, so quiet, peaceful tranquil views! Inviting entry foyer w/ marble flooring & hall closet, large renovated kitchen w/ brand new stainless steel appliances to include a built-in microwave; granite countertops & new flooring, nice sized laundry room off kitchen w/ updated washer, brand new dryer & ample convenient shelving; spacious living room/dining room combination w/ built-ins & fireplace; walk down the hallway w/ more built-ins to 3BRS/2BAS; the private master BR has 2 exposures & walk-in closet; master BA has separate shower & Jacuzzi; other BRs are good sized, one w/ built-ins, both with w/ a large south facing window; such value w/ 1630 square feet! There is an HVAC closet & an extra storage closet on the large balcony, There is an additional storage locker in the bldg assigned to this unit that is a larger than most other storage units; bldg has fabulous sundeck w/ grills & seating areas, fitness room, sauna, pool & tennis courts, guest parking, 24 hr lobby desk, & gated entrance. It's hard to find an updated upper floor SW corner 3BR/ 2BA, 2 car parking, balcony, FP, in-unit laundry rm, built-ins, in a great bldg in North Bethesda, near all the shops, walking distance to Whole Foods & METRO, so don't miss!
