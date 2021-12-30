1309 N Kenwood Avenue

The TO BE BUILT BIRCH at Meade's Crossing, our newest Carroll County community located in Taneytown - just 10 minutes from Westminster. Ryan Homes gives you the features you need at the price you want! 4BR/2.5BA/2-car Garage, Built Smart, energy efficient, open concept home with custom designer interior and all appliances including washer/dryer. Lots of space and a modern design. As you enter the foyer, the open first floor greets you with a light and airy feeling. A powder room is placed for convenience. The great room flows into the dinette and kitchen area so you never miss a moment with friends or family, while a coat closet by the garage door gives plenty of storage. An island lends a casual place to eat or entertain. Upstairs the generous space continues, with a broad stairway that leads to an open landing for a feeling of arrival. The bedrooms are oversized and elegant, with even the secondary bedrooms sporting generous closet space. The owners bedroom sits off on a little wing of its own, perfectly accessible but still private and removed from the hustle-bustle. It features a private bath and a fantastic closet so storage is never an issue! HOA offers a future community pool, multi-purpose courts, clubhouse, playground, dog park, walking trails, open space and a playing field! Other Homesites available and 5 Floorplans to choose from. Photos are representative only.

CARROLL COUNTY, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO