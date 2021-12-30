ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

1122 Upshur Street NE

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have thought about a new address for the New Year, 1122 Upshur could be the space for you. Come see what this Brookland 3 bedroom 2 bath Semi...

501 Hammond Street

Handyman Special. This home could be rehabbed and brought back to its original shine There is also a second floor walk up, that would make a lovely bedroom suite. Listing courtesy of Taylor Properties. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use...
5102 Hillburn Avenue

New Year! New Home! This Move-in Ready, 3 bedroom, semi-detached brick home could be your New Address! As you enter the spacious living room you are greeted with gleaming hardwood floors, a separate dining room and updated kitchen with cabinets galore! Possible 4th bedroom or office in basement along with huge cedar closet. Laundry room in basement with washer and dryer. Covered front and back porches. Fenced backyard with plenty of space for those summer cookouts. New Roof 2018!
10386 Sugarberry Street

THIS HOME IS BEAUTIFUL!!! Step inside this well-maintained 3-level home that has all the bells and whistles! This home has something for everyone - enjoy quick meals at the extended island in the kitchen or family dinners in the Dining Room. Watch a movie by the fireplace in the Family Room or enjoy a good book in the Morning Room. Welcome your friends to the Ultimate Entertainment Area downstairs which is perfect for game night, movie night, just catching up or working. Most systems have been recently updated and are new. Entertain all summer long from your own private oasis in the back yard! ...featuring a custom patio with a screened-in gazebo, stay cool under the pergola over the grilling area, catch the rhythm of a slow swing in the 3-seat swing, feel like you're in the park with the beautiful landscaping, water fountains and much more!! This home is centrally located and close to shopping, entertaining, restaurants and minutes away from the National Harbor, Washington DC and several military bases. This is a gem you don't want to miss!
448 Maple Lane NW

This is the home you are looking for! Move in ready with 3 levels of living space, and easy access to Ritchie Highway, Route 100, I-97, BWMC & AACC.Main floor features living and dining areas with new flooring, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and built-in microwave. There is a raised hearth brick fireplace for those cold winter months. New recessed lights in living room. Sliding door off main floor dining area leads to a deck for summer BBQs and outdoor entertaining. Half bath completes main level. Second floor has three bedrooms and a full bath. Finished basement with a Family room, recessed lighting, and 2 custom corner niches, a bedroom/den, a laundry area with a wash Tub, and Washer and Dryer about 2 years old. Sump pump and a Separate entrance. Freshly painted throughout. Property extends beyond the fully fenced-in backyard. Space for parking 3 cars.
8530 Chestnut Oak Road

List price to be opening bid. Online only auction. Online registration & bidding begins Saturday, January 15th and ends Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 11:30AM. Semi-Detached Brick Duplex in Parkville, Baltimore County. Both units are vacant. Features include a gas hot water heater, hot water boiler heating, storage room in back of the property, and parking in the backyard. The property has 2 electric meters and 1 gas meter. Unit 1: Located on the main level with access from the side & rear of the property; includes 1 bedroom (tile floors), 1 bath, living/dining room combo (wood type floors), kitchen (tile floors) and enclosed patio. Unit 2: Located on the upper level with access from the front door of the property. You walk up the stairts and there are 3 rooms and the bath; includes 2 bedrooms (wood typed floors), 1 bath, & kitchen (tile floors). 1 of the bedrooms can also be used as a living/dining room combo.
45 Bristoe Station Road

The TO BE BUILT BIRCH at Meade's Crossing, our newest Carroll County community located in Taneytown - just 10 minutes from Westminster. Ryan Homes gives you the features you need at the price you want! 4BR/2.5BA/2-car Garage, Built Smart, energy efficient, open concept home with custom designer interior and all appliances including washer/dryer. Lots of space and a modern design. As you enter the foyer, the open first floor greets you with a light and airy feeling. A powder room is placed for convenience. The great room flows into the dinette and kitchen area so you never miss a moment with friends or family, while a coat closet by the garage door gives plenty of storage. An island lends a casual place to eat or entertain. Upstairs the generous space continues, with a broad stairway that leads to an open landing for a feeling of arrival. The bedrooms are oversized and elegant, with even the secondary bedrooms sporting generous closet space. The owners bedroom sits off on a little wing of its own, perfectly accessible but still private and removed from the hustle-bustle. It features a private bath and a fantastic closet so storage is never an issue! HOA offers a future community pool, multi-purpose courts, clubhouse, playground, dog park, walking trails, open space and a playing field! Other Homesites available and 5 Floorplans to choose from. Photos are representative only.
2186 Amber Meadows Drive

Start your new year in this beautiful brick front home located in luxurious Vienna Estates. Step into a spacious foyer basked in natural light that bounces from the custom flooring all the way to the multi-piece crown. You will enjoy this open concept floor plan with four finished levels. The gourmet kitchen has upgraded cabinetry with touches of glass above, gorgeous granite countertops and shiny stainless steel appliances. The eat-in area opens to a wonderful family room with tray millwork on the ceiling, rich hardwood floors, a wall of windows including transoms above and a cozy, convenient gas fireplace to brighten the nights. Huge master with warm hardwood floor, walk in closets and spa en-suite with his and hers vanities. Three more generously sized bedrooms share the master bedroom level as well as two additional full bathrooms! The enormous upper level loft style suite includes its own private bath and a quintessential sitting area in front of a lovely dormer window. This flex space makes a wonderful guest suite or a private home office or homework area or craft room. The possibilities are endless. Your friends and family will enjoy the walkout lower level with a living/movie area, game room, den, bedroom and a full bath. Located in the heart of Tyson's with shops, restaurants, commuter routes and metro right around the corner. With brand new paint throughout and brand new flooring on upper levels this house is ready for you to move in and unpack today.Call the listing agent to tour today!
4411 Kavon Avenue

The perfect house to call HOME. Walk up the steps to a large front porch - framed by a stone and brick row home with 2bedrooms/1bathroom + a finished basement that could be used as a 3rd bedroom. As you move through the front door you'll fall in love with the Original Hardwood Floors. Step out onto the back Balcony and overlook a Beautiful Yard, ideal for dogs, kids, gardening, or family BBQ's. ***THISHOME is Priced for AFFORDABLE home living or a FANTASTIC rental property to add to your investment portfolio.*** The cherry-on-top... This home is situated in a Fantastic Location, it's only 3 minutes away from the I-95 exit. Welcome Home!
73 Shuykill Drive

Cute as a button sits this adorable Rancher in an established yet growing neighborhood . Home offers one level living with a split bedroom and semi open floor plan. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths , Galley Kitchen, with a washer & dryer area off the garage entrance. Freshly painted and laminate wood flooring was installed throughout most of the house within the past 3 years. The rear yard has a 6 ft vinyl fence for your fur babies and children to play, a deck and plenty of vegetation boxes to grow what you desire. Home is situated in a cul de sac, with one car garage and some beautiful landscaping. Centrally located in the valley with a backdrop of mountain views, within a few miles of I 81 for the commuters, and close to area shopping, dining, hospital , medical facilities and area attractions. Call for your private tour!
608 S Raleigh Street

Check out this mid-century modern home just a block or so away from Bulldog Stadium. Walk to support your State Championship Martinsburg Bulldog Football team and enjoy a quiet street and a great area of Martinsburg. Home is in GREAT shape and has never had a smoker or a pet living there. Owner is son of original owners and it has never been sold outside the family. The current owner spent some great teenage years in the lower level. Floors are all in great shape. With a few modernizing efforts, this place would rock and roll! Garage is huge and fits two cars and a workshop. Brand new water heater in December 2021. HVAC is in place, but natural gas is available.
1102 Oaklawn Drive

3BR/2.5BA Split Level home nestled on a huge in town lot. Totally renovated including a new roof, totally new kitchen including new appliances, 2 full bathrooms totally renovated, fresh paint and so much more. Large living room for entertaining. Brand new fully renovated kitchen and formal dining room. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Primary bedroom w/ private bathroom. Spacious bedrooms. Fully finished basement with a cozy family room w/ fireplace. Finished rec room/game room for whatever you desire. One car garage. Huge fully fenced back yard. Cute front porch.
12113 Kingswood Boulevard

Beautiful Colonial in Established and Desired Community! MAJOR RENOVATION Done in 2020 with Home Offering: Large Eat in Kitchen with White Shaker Style Cabinets, Granite Counters, Back Splash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Kitchen Island. Acacia Hardwood Flooring, Carpet, Staircase and with Gorgeous Iron Pickets, Updated Window Treatments. Lower Level Offers Media Room with Reclining Theater Seats. Updated Bathrooms and 5th Bedroom. Engineered Acacia Flooring on Lower Level. Fresh Paint. Oil Rubbed Bronze Fixtures. Large Rear Deck, Irrigation System can be Operated with a Smart Phone and has Rain Sensor, 18 Seer Dual Fuel Hvac with Electronic Dampers, Steam humidifier New Insulated Garage Door, Heated and Cooled Garage. Surgical Stainless Steel Gutter Guards with Lifetime Warranty (transferable ) Never Clean Gutters again . Exterior was Recently Painted and New Shutters and Gutters Installed. Must see to Fully Appreciate!! Close to Interstate, VRE, Ample Shopping, Dining and Entertainment.
12824 Clarksburg Square Road , #305

1,391 sf 3rd fl condo w/ 2 BR, 2 full bath, balcony, washer/dryer, central A/C & heat, HD cable/internet ready & new appliances. Renovations include: new carpet and paint. Amenities include swimming pool, elevator, secure passcode entry, free parking, playground and more. Located a mile from I-270 and walking distance to the bus stop. Water included in condo fee.
5800 Nicholson Lane , 1-1002

Open House Sat, 1/8, Sun 1/9, 12:00-4:00 pm! 10th floor south west corner 3BR/2BA w/ tandem parking space, parks 2 cars on main level garage! You will love the southwest sunlight & sunsets; unit is located on the Executive Blvd side of the bldg, so quiet, peaceful tranquil views! Inviting entry foyer w/ marble flooring & hall closet, large renovated kitchen w/ brand new stainless steel appliances to include a built-in microwave; granite countertops & new flooring, nice sized laundry room off kitchen w/ updated washer, brand new dryer & ample convenient shelving; spacious living room/dining room combination w/ built-ins & fireplace; walk down the hallway w/ more built-ins to 3BRS/2BAS; the private master BR has 2 exposures & walk-in closet; master BA has separate shower & Jacuzzi; other BRs are good sized, one w/ built-ins, both with w/ a large south facing window; such value w/ 1630 square feet! There is an HVAC closet & an extra storage closet on the large balcony, There is an additional storage locker in the bldg assigned to this unit that is a larger than most other storage units; bldg has fabulous sundeck w/ grills & seating areas, fitness room, sauna, pool & tennis courts, guest parking, 24 hr lobby desk, & gated entrance. It's hard to find an updated upper floor SW corner 3BR/ 2BA, 2 car parking, balcony, FP, in-unit laundry rm, built-ins, in a great bldg in North Bethesda, near all the shops, walking distance to Whole Foods & METRO, so don't miss!
927 Kennedy Street NW , Ph01

WRITE A CONTRACT BY JANUARY 31ST AND GET $10,000 TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS! The Emery is Petworths newest condominium featuring spacious 1BR and 2BR homes with thoughtful details throughout. Each home features large light filled spaces with open floor plans with kitchen islands. Each home at The Emery features top of the line finishes featuring custom cabinetry, LG Stainless Steel appliances, quartz countertops, wide plank hardwood floors, and Moen fixtures. The building features a common area courtyard, and roof terrace and secure access provided by Butterfly. With a walk score of 89 The Emery is located in a walkers paradise. Everything is right outside your doorstep, with many neighborhood restaurants and coffee shops on Kennedy, Safeway and Target along Georgia Ave, and access to downtown DC as well as Uptown and the Walter Reed Redevelopment. Make The Emery the cornerstone of your DC life.
7915 Towerbell Court

Welcome home! Spacious townhome with beautifully refinished hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The large kitchen is filled with natural light and has ample room for a breakfast table. The living room overlooks the new patio while the dining room has a sliding glass door to the balcony. The three bedrooms are located on the top floor, with two secondary bedrooms, a full half bath, and an en suite bathroom off the primary bedroom. The basement includes a large storage area with a washer and dryer, new furnace/heat pump, and a spacious finished recreation room with sliding glass door to the fenced-in patio. Half bathrooms on the main and lower levels.Easy access to 495 to major commuter routes - 29, 50, 66 - INOVA, Bus Routes, Dunn Loring-Merrifield Metro Station, and Mosaic District. One assigned parking space (#54) and additional unassigned parking available.
3712 Bayonne Ave

WELCOME TO 3712 BAYONNE AVE!!! THIS IS THE PERFECT THREE-LEVEL SEMI-DETACHED TOWNHOUSE THAT YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR!!! This beautiful property has just been painted throughout with neutral colors and is ready for the new owners to move right in! When you enter the home, you are greeted with a gorgeous hardwood living/dining room area. The home provides a huge backyard with a fairly new huge shed, which includes lighting and a lot of space for storage. At the end of the property there is plenty space to park 4 cars. The finished basement has plenty space to add a full bathroom. Please take the stairs up to the second level where you will find THREE large bedrooms and a full bathroom. ALL bedrooms have nice and spacious closets.
9532 Autumn Berry Place

The convenience of townhome living meets the amenities of a single family home in Ryan Homes Mozart. The sculptural staircase sets the tone of elegant simplicity and functionality that continues through the rest of the home. On the main living level, an enormous Kitchen with large island opens onto a bright and airy Living Room, perfect for entertaining and featuring a conveniently placed powder room. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, a hall bath, and a generous primary bedroom that features a tray ceiling and a huge walk-in closet. For a truly spa-like experience, the separate primary bath features a dual vanity and shower with dual shower heads. Lower level floor feature a finished Recreation Room or Optional Study, and Optional Powder Room. Photos are Representative. Lot premiums may apply.
3934 Sykesville Road

Charming 3 bedroom stone rancher with large screened-in porch with ceiling fans for bug-free summer evenings. Gorgeous, newly remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, and recessed lighting. New carpet in the bedrooms and den, majestic stone fireplace in living room with built-ins, fenced outdoor area for your children or pets to play while you relax on the stone patio, multiple outbuildings for lots of storage, new pantry/laundry room with sliding barn door just off kitchen. Many updates including dual-fuel heating and air-conditioning (2015), siding and gutters (2021), roof(2014), well(2013), windows (2013), and kitchen (2020). Master bedroom has built-in cedar closets and dresser, built-in desk in den with a 2nd stone fireplace, wide driveway for extra parking. OPEN HOUSE on 1/8 from 1 - 4 pm, come and see all the love and care that the owners have invested in this home, and then make it your own!
19155 Overly Hollow

Looking for County Living at its finest? Look no further than this 5.5 acre parklike property. This one level home has something for everyone. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features over 2300 sq ft of living space. Curl up in the Living Room by the wood burning fireplace to relax after a long day. Looking to entertain, the large Family Room has space for everyone. Finishing up the rest of the home is an eat-in Kitchen, Den and full hall Bathroom. Ready to head outside you will find a large deck on the front of the home and screened in porch on the back of the home. There is ample parking with the 2 detached garages. The property won't last long. Call today to schedule your private showing.
