1122 Upshur Street NE

Start your new year in this beautiful brick front home located in luxurious Vienna Estates. Step into a spacious foyer basked in natural light that bounces from the custom flooring all the way to the multi-piece crown. You will enjoy this open concept floor plan with four finished levels. The gourmet kitchen has upgraded cabinetry with touches of glass above, gorgeous granite countertops and shiny stainless steel appliances. The eat-in area opens to a wonderful family room with tray millwork on the ceiling, rich hardwood floors, a wall of windows including transoms above and a cozy, convenient gas fireplace to brighten the nights. Huge master with warm hardwood floor, walk in closets and spa en-suite with his and hers vanities. Three more generously sized bedrooms share the master bedroom level as well as two additional full bathrooms! The enormous upper level loft style suite includes its own private bath and a quintessential sitting area in front of a lovely dormer window. This flex space makes a wonderful guest suite or a private home office or homework area or craft room. The possibilities are endless. Your friends and family will enjoy the walkout lower level with a living/movie area, game room, den, bedroom and a full bath. Located in the heart of Tyson's with shops, restaurants, commuter routes and metro right around the corner. With brand new paint throughout and brand new flooring on upper levels this house is ready for you to move in and unpack today.Call the listing agent to tour today!

VIENNA, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO