ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

England crossing fingers over Covid outbreak ahead of Sydney Ashes Test

By Rory Dollard
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FkUfL_0dYs5hZX00

James Anderson says England ’s Ashes squad are crossing their fingers and hoping the Covid-19 outbreak which will see head coach Chris Silverwood miss the fourth Test has not spread any further.

A series that has lurched from bad to worse on the field is now beset by concerns over the virus, which has already infected seven people from the wider touring group in Melbourne

The under-pressure Silverwood tested negative on Wednesday but one of his family members did return a positive result and he has been instructed to isolate with them for up to 10 days, meaning assistant coach Graham Thorpe will lead England to Sydney.

He is fronting a slender backroom team, with fast bowling coach Jon Lewis, spin mentor Jeetan Patel and strength and conditioning specialist Darren Veness among the positive cases in quarantine.

Match referee David Boon will also miss the fourth Test having contracted the virus, another cause for concern, with his absence confirmed just as a Big Bash League match between Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers was called off at the eleventh hour following a confirmed case.

Another round of PCR testing was conducted on Thursday, the fourth batch since the first positive in the travelling party, and an all-clear is needed to quell difficult questions about the continuation of the series.

As it stands, both teams are due to share a charter flight on New Year’s Eve and then stay in the same hotel in Sydney. Should there be further cases among the England group, specifically the 18-strong playing staff, it is hard to foresee things going ahead as planned.

Thorpe took an optional net session at the MCG on Thursday morning, assisted by Ant Botha, with Anderson among those in attendance.

The 39-year-old spoke for the camp as he assessed a fluid situation with some uncertainty.

“We are just hoping it’s not spreading any further and we can make sure everyone is safe and able to travel to Sydney. We found out late last night (about Silverwood). It’s frustrating and we’ve been tested again this morning, the whole team,” he said.

We are just hoping it's not spreading any further and we can make sure everyone is safe and able to travel to Sydney.

England bowler James Anderson

“We are just hoping it’s not spreading any further and we can make sure everyone is safe and able to travel to Sydney. We’re trying to control the spread as much as possible and use the safety protocols around the hotel.

“It’s not ideal but it’s been that sort of tour. Something has been happening all the time. Lots of stuff away from the cricket which can cause distractions, so it’s something we have to deal with.”

An England and Wales Cricket Board statement read: “As a result of the positive test, England men’s head coach Chris Silverwood will have to isolate for 10 days, along with his family, in Melbourne and will miss the fourth Ashes Test.

“The touring party have recorded seven positive cases – three support staff and four family members – since a PCR testing regime was implemented on Monday 27 December.”

State health rules in Victoria would allow Silverwood to leave isolation after seven days rather than the full 10, provided he has not caught the virus and returns a negative test on day six. That would mean an outside chance of arriving at some point on the first day of the fourth Test, but it is understood he is currently planning to remain with and support his family.

With a heavily reduced coaching group over the coming days, Anderson stands ready to put his 20 years of international experience to use as a motivating force around a side who need to lift themselves off the canvas at the SCG to stave off the prospect of a 5-0 defeat.

“We have to restore some pride and try and compete – that’s our main focus as players. We have to block out what’s happening off the field and focus on the fourth and fifth Tests,” he said.

“It can be difficult at times, especially for guys experiencing the Ashes for the first time who are not that experienced with Test cricket and touring. That’s where the more senior players come in, we have to try and rally round, make sure everyone is in a good place and a good head space.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Stuart Broad dismisses David Warner on rainy first day in Sydney

Stuart Broad dismissed Australia opener David Warner for the 13th time in Tests but England’s hopes of reinvigorating their Ashes campaign were blighted by rain on the opening day in Sydney The urn is already gone after the hosts opened up an unimpeachable 3-0 lead in Melbourne last week, but England have pride and places to play for and their opponents are hungry for a whitewash.Bad weather was a constant on day one at the SCG, delaying the start by half-an-hour and interrupting play on three separate occasions as Australia reached 56 for one in 21.4 overs.Broad has had a...
WORLD
The Independent

England fail to snare a wicket in rain-affected opening session in Sydney

England were unable to take a wicket in a rain-reduced opening session of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney Desperate to put up a performance after losing the urn in an innings defeat at Melbourne, England lost the toss and were invited to bowl first under gloomy skies at the SCG.But David Warner and Marcus Harris held the fort well to reach 30 without loss in 12.3 overs, spread across two passages of play between showers.We will bowl first at the SCG! #Ashes | 🇦🇺 #AUSvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿— England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 4, 2022With a tinge of live grass on the...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Silverwood
Person
Jeetan Patel
Person
Graham Thorpe
Person
Mcg
The Independent

Andy Murray roasts Liam Broady over Emma Raducanu comment

Andy Murray has jested with doubles partner Liam Broady about a comment he made about the British star while practicing with Emma Raducanu.The LTA shared photos of Murray and Raducanu hitting the ball to one another in the build up to the Australian Open. One picture included Raducanu giving her coach Torben Beltz a fist bump but he looked slightly like Murray in the shot.Broady wrote on Twitter about the photo: “Why is Andy’s body shaped like a teapot in the third picture?” And shortly after he added “I’ve just realised this is Emma’s coach and not Andy hahahahahahaha”.Murray hit...
SPORTS
The Independent

‘Proud’ Joe Root aiming to mark milestone Test as England skipper with victory

Joe Root will become England’s longest-serving Test captain when he leads his country for the 60th time in Sydney but will only be satisfied if he can mark the occasion with a much-needed victory.Root levelled predecessor Sir Alastair Cook on 59 games during the Boxing Day rout in Melbourne and will break new ground when he steps out at the SCG on Wednesday.But the mood is hardly one of celebration around the England camp. The series has gone, scattered to the four corners of the MCG in the aftermath of an innings defeat, and the continued creep of Covid-19...
SPORTS
The Independent

Exeter’s Jack Nowell starting to reap rewards of fitness drive

England international Jack Nowell has cut out alcohol and lost around 10 kilos in weight as part of his drive to help stay injury-free.The Exeter wing last played Test rugby during England’s 2019 World Cup campaign.He missed a chunk of last season after undergoing surgery on damaged toe ligaments and has also suffered hamstring problems during a frustrating period in his career.But Nowell is showing signs of recapturing top form, impressing during Exeter’s Gallagher Premiership victory over Bristol.“I feel I am getting there,” said Nowell, who has won 34 England caps and played in two Tests for the British and...
SPORTS
SkySports

The Ashes: Usman Khawaja replaces Travis Head in Australia side for fourth Test against England in Sydney

Head was ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19 last week, leaving Khawaja to make his first Test appearance since Australia's defeat to England at Headingley in 2019. Josh Hazlewood will miss a third successive game as he continues his recovery from a side injury, enabling third-Test man-of-the-match Scott Boland to keep his place for the match, which begins on Wednesday (Tuesday 11.30pm GMT) at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Pcr#Test Cricket#Covid#Big Bash League#Melbourne Stars
Telegraph

Remembering Sydney, 1883: England regain the Ashes for the first time – with a fistfight at the finish

In Sydney, England regained the Ashes for the first time - and in the only one of all the 2,446 Tests ever played to end in fighting between the two teams. No “After you Claude” back in January 1883. The series stood at 1-1, and the game-changer looked as though it would be blatant cheating - as most England players saw it - by Fred Spofforth, Australia’s opening bowler, chewing up the Sydney turf with his spikes and heel.
SPORTS
The Independent

What TV channel is the fourth Ashes Test on and how can I watch it online?

England will look to avoid another Ashes whitewash against Australia as the fourth Test of the series gets underway in Sydney. With England already condemned to an embarrassing defeat in just 12 days of plays after collapsing to a loss in the third Test, they at least have the opportunity to restore some pride with by ending their 11-year wait for a Test victory on Australian soil. Australia look odds-on to secure another victory, however, and pile further pressure on England captain Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood. Silverwood will miss the fourth Test after testing positive for...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ashley Giles sorry for Ashes mauling but warns mass cull at top is not answer

Ashley Giles managing director of England men’s cricket, has apologised for the manner of the team’s Ashes defeat but warned a mass clearout at the top will not solve deeper rooted issues.Giles says the England and Wales Cricket Board will conduct a thorough inquest into the failings of the trip after the final two Tests in Sydney and Hobart but, having surrendered the urn at the earliest opportunity over 12 largely depressing days of cricket, he was quick to say sorry to fans.“Being here now in this position, I absolutely feel the responsibility of losing this Ashes series,” he...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Stokes says no ambition to be England captain

Ben Stokes insisted Monday he has no ambition to be England captain with the star all-rounder throwing his support behind under-pressure incumbent Joe Root and beleaguered coach Chris Silverwood. Joe Root is someone I always want to play for."
SPORTS
The Independent

England recall ‘caged tiger’ Stuart Broad for Sydney Test

England have recalled “caged tiger” Stuart Broad for the fourth Ashes Test, giving him the chance to work out his frustrations after a bit-part role in the series so far.Broad admitted in his newspaper column over the weekend that his appearance in just one of the first three matches had been a big disappointment and he now has the chance to make his impression at the Sydney Cricket Ground.He comes in for Ollie Robinson who is nursing a shoulder issue, and will be charged with lifting the spirits of a side who are at a low ebb – 3-0...
WORLD
The Independent

Ben Stokes distances himself from replacing Joe Root as England captain

Ben Stokes has thrown his support behind Joe Root’s England cricket captaincy, claiming he has no aspiration to replace him in the top job.When Root leads the side out in Sydney on Wednesday he will become the longest-serving Test skipper in the country’s history, overtaking predecessor Sir Alastair Cook’s previous record of 59 matches.But any sense of pride in that achievement will be tempered by the fact that, for the third time, he has just led an unsuccessful Ashes campaign. After a 4-0 defeat in 2017/18 and a 2-2 draw at home in 2019, he now finds his side 3-0...
SPORTS
BBC

The Ashes: England battle hard on rain-affected opening day of Sydney Test

Fourth Ashes Test, Melbourne (day one of five) Australia 126-3: Harris 38, Warner 30; Anderson 1-24, Wood 1-31, Broad 1-34 England's bowlers battled hard to leave the fourth Ashes Test evenly poised after a rain-affected opening day at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). After opting to bat under grey skies...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

415K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy