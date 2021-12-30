42 Albums That Turn 50 in 2022

Nas has found new inspiration of late because he has been in rare form with all of this new music. As he raps on “40-16 Building,” to push the point about his recent rapping, “Every recording off the head, I’m in the studio lately!” He and Hit-Boy have released another new album this year titled Magic, which was announced just yesterday. It features DJ Premier and A$AP Rocky on one song, but the rest are just him and Hit-Boy working like they have over the two King’s Disease albums.

HIP HOP ・ 11 DAYS AGO