ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The big changes to Covid testing that will impact EVERY Australian explained - as ScoMo makes the move towards rapid antigen testing

By Ashlea Knickel
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Australians will no longer have to wait several days before receiving Covid test results as testing centres switch from PCR to rapid antigen tests.

The change will come into effect in the coming weeks to alleviate pressure on testing facilities.

Rapid antigen tests will be handed out at testing centres to be done at home.

Under the change, people will only need to undergo a PCR test if they return a positive result on a rapid antigen test.

Rapid antigen tests can tell a person whether they are positive or negative to Covid within 10 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FzKTQ_0dYs4HmY00
Australians will no longer have to wait several days before receiving Covid test results as testing centres switch from PCR tests to rapid antigen tests
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YZxOL_0dYs4HmY00
The change from PCR to rapid antigen tests (RATs) will take effective in coming weeks in an effort to return results faster and alleviate pressure on facilities

The news came following Scott Morrison's announcement that National Cabinet has changed the definition of a close contact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XQGma_0dYs4HmY00
The current surge in cases has seen testing facilities under immense pressure as some people waited up to six days before receiving their result
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LNO5Z_0dYs4HmY00
RATs will be handed out at testing centres to be done at home and people will only need to undergo a PCR test if they return a positive result on a RAT test

Now only people that have spent 4 hours in a household-like setting with a positive case will be considered close contacts.

Close contacts must isolate for seven days since their contact with the positive person.

They can leave isolation on day seven if they test negative on day six.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oXLOG_0dYs4HmY00
The news came following Scott Morrison's announcement that National Cabinet has changed the definition of a close contact
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WPKyz_0dYs4HmY00
Now only people that have spent 4 hours in a household-like setting with a positive case will be considered close contacts

Casual contacts have been abolished, meaning anyone in a pub at the same time as a positive case no longer has to isolate.

'If you are anything other than a close contact and you are not symptomatic, you don't need to go and get a test,' Mr Morrison said.

'Now, I know this is a bit different to what you've been hearing over the last couple of years. That's the gear change. That's the reset. That's what we need people to really understand.'

The new definition will come into effect in NSW, VIC, QLD, and ACT from midnight tonight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03A1z2_0dYs4HmY00
Casual contacts have been abolished, meaning anyone in a pub at the same time as a positive case no longer has to isolate
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d5Cjs_0dYs4HmY00
The new definition will come into effect in NSW, VIC, QLD, SA, and ACT from midnight tonight

South Australia will adopt the new close contact definition but keep a 10-day isolation rule in place.

Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly, who recommended the changes, said they would help keep the economy functioning and avoid the whole nation being plunged into isolation.

'We can have people out there in society and working when they are at less risk and only by the minimal amount of time in quarantine or isolation if they are a case or one of those very close contacts,' he said.

Australia recorded 21,329 new cases on Thursday but only 122 people are in ICU because of vaccinations and the less severe nature of the Omicron variant which is making up about 80 per cent of cases.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Covid-19 testing system to remain under pressure for weeks, health official says

The Covid-19 testing system in Ireland is expected to remain under major pressure in the coming days, a senior health official has said.The comment comes as one teaching union has called for a re-think on the full reopening of schools, ahead of a meeting with Education Minister Norma Foley.The Government’s party leaders will on Tuesday discuss the ongoing Covid-19 situation.🧵Here are today's walk-in #COVIDVaccine clinics. We're operating walk-in clinics for dose 1 and dose 2, and booster vaccine clinics for healthcare workers, people over 30 and some clinics for 16-29s.⤵️ Keep an eye for updates on queueing times throughout the...
WORLD
AFP

Australia's Omicron surge drives infections record, testing rush

Australia reported a record daily tally of nearly 50,000 Covid-19 cases Tuesday as the Omicron variant raced through the population and sent people scrambling for tests. While the Omicron surge has apparently left relatively few dangerously ill, it has driven a rush on increasingly scarce self-administered rapid antigen kits and created hours-long queues at centres providing more reliable PCR tests. Australia had successfully suppressed infections for much of the pandemic through border closures and aggressive testing and tracing. But an earlier wave fuelled by the Delta variant dashed zero-Covid ambitions in much of the country, including the major cities Sydney and Melbourne.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
The Independent

No need for tougher Covid restrictions based on latest hospital data, health minister insists

There is no need for tougher Covid restrictions in England based on hospital data up to the end of 2021, a health minister has said.Edward Argar said the numbers on wards and in intensive care were dramatically down on one year ago, showing vaccines and better treatment had put the country in “a very, very different position”.“I’m seeing nothing in the data right in front of me, in the immediate situation, that suggests a need for further restrictions,” he said, in the first interview granted by a minister since Christmas.The upbeat verdict came despite Mr Argar admitting the number...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Australian company that can make MILLIONS of rapid antigen tests a year is tied up in red tape while the country cries out for an alternative to hours-long PCR queues

An Australian company that can produce millions of Covid-19 rapid antigen tests can do nothing to help the country's testing crisis due to red tape. Brisbane biotechnology company AnteoTech3 has developed its own 15-minute test that is already regularly used in the US and Europe. But the Therapeutic Goods Administration...
HEALTH
wincountry.com

Australian regulator to review price hike in COVID-19 antigen tests

(Reuters) – Australia’s antitrust regulator said on Tuesday it has contacted suppliers of COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits to examine pricing pressures in the market, as calls grow louder for the government to make the tests free amid a severe shortage of the kits. The Australian Competition and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Government rejects call to cut isolation to five days as weekly Covid cases reach one million

Boris Johnson’s government has rejected calls to cut the Covid self-isolation period for people in England from seven to five days despite warnings of mass labour shortages.Business leaders have warned that staff absences could soon wreak havoc for the economy, as the latest figures show more than one million people in the UK have tested for the virus over the past week.But vaccines minister Maggie Throup said on Tuesday the government would not reduce the isolation time and insisted that plan B measures were “working” to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant.“We’ve recently reduced it from 10 days...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Rapid Antigen Test#Covid#Australians#National Cabinet
The Independent

PCR test rules ‘to be relaxed to solve staff shortages’

Covid testing rules are expected to be relaxed to help ease the staffing shortages caused by rising Omicron infections, it has been reported. The changes would allow those who test positive on lateral flow tests to no longer need a follow-up PCR to begin the self-isolation period if they do not have symptoms. The new testing rules could be announced as soon as Wednesday. When asked whether the announcement would be made imminently, health minister Gillian Keegan said: “You may be able to expect some news - I don’t know when.”Ms Keegan told BBC Breakfast on Wednesday morning: “The teams...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Daily Mail

Locked up in Hong Kong Covid prison: Brit who tested positive after flying out is still held in a room two weeks later, forced to live by strict daily timetable and has no idea when he will be released

A Briton who tested positive for Covid-19 after flying to Hong Kong is still being held in a hospital room two weeks later under a strict daily timetable - and has no idea when he will be released. Darryl Chan, 29, was confined in a hospital isolation ward with other...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Morrison's political judgement goes missing on rapid antigen test debacle

January 3 2022 was a day like most others in the roughly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic preceding it – except it wasn’t. Despite reassurances from a federal government desperate to consign the health emergency to history, it was a day in which the number of new infections in every state (bar Western Australia, which is closed off) soared to record highs. Hospital admissions were spiking too, even though intensive care admissions remained lower than the worst days of the Delta outbreak, due to the apparently milder effects of the Omicron variant and high community vaccination levels. Nonetheless, NSW Health Minister Brad...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Sir Patrick Vallance reveals Covid vaccine drive will eventually 'settle into a routine programme' like for flu amid warnings that dishing out doses every six months is untenable

Sir Patrick Vallance says the Covid vaccine drive will 'settle' into a yearly innoculation programme — similar to that for flu. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference tonight, England's chief scientific adviser said jabs were currently being dished out every three to six months because the virus was relatively new.
WORLD
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

2022 Brings A New Pandemic? What Is Flurona?

When we thought that things could not get any worse, well it seems that 2022 brings a surprise. Are we talking g about a new pandemic? Check out the latest reports in order to find out. What is Flurona?. More publications are addressing a new nightmare that will be keeping...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

279K+
Followers
10K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy