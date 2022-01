The S&P 500 rallied on Tuesday to reach towards the 4800 level, but as you can see, we have turned around and fallen as we continue to struggle for footing. That should not be a huge surprise though, because this is the first week of the year and we need to get a little bit of clarity before we put a lot of money to work. The jobs number on Friday will have its influence as well, so this should be relatively straightforward at this point.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO