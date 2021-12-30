Mutan Insight hiring staff for work on ‘high-end RPG remake for PS5’

Square Enix has announced that it will be rolling out a PS5 upgrade option to the Final Fantasy VII Remake players who “purchased” the title via PlayStation Plus back in March of this year. If you recall, the critically acclaimed RPG was offered out as one of March’s PlayStation Plus offerings but, as a caveat, players were unable to receive the free upgrade to the title’s next-gen edition.
Square Enix released the FFVII Remake DLC item — the Seraphic Earrings — for the PS5. In addition, the item can be used during the Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade DLC. In order to receive the earrings, consumers will need to potentially update their game version. The FFVII Remake Seraphic Earrings DLC item can be obtained for free. All consumers need to do is head to the PlayStation Store and redeem it.
Those of you who redeemed Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PS Plus can now claim a free PS5 upgrade, as previously confirmed by Sony earlier in the week. Simply fire up your console and select the game, click to the different versions available and select PS5 upgrade. You can then start downloading the new version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, although keep in mind that this upgrade does not include Episode Intermission.
Only nine more months to go until Xbox players can pick up this gem. Three months after launch, Deathloop has a new advertisement. It hardly needs one–the first-person shooter has been the talk of the town since it dropped on PC and PlayStation 5 in September. One detail has certain fans excited about the game’s future, as it confirms that PlayStation 5 exclusivity is slated to end on September 14, 2022.
2021 will be remembered as a brilliant year for remakes, remasters, and enhanced PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 ports. Since a lot of these games tend to get overlooked for Game of the Year awards in favour of brand new titles, we thought it would be fitting to highlight our favourites.
Recently, we got some juicy rumours that PS1 RPG Chrono Cross could be getting a remake in the near future for PlayStation and other platforms. Recently, Redditors have discovered that Another Eden could be getting a crossover event with Chrono Cross soon, which fueled the speculation about a remake even further.
SaGa is almost certainly the weirdest ongoing RPG series released by a major game developer, and Square Enix is fully committed to keeping it going. SaGa series creator Akitoshi Kawazu tweeted earlier today to thank fans for their support of the series in 2021 and revealed that he is working on a SaGa remaster and remake, in addition to a brand new physical game that had already been mentioned. Which SaGa game is receiving a remaster and which a remake is a mystery, but there are, theoretically, only so many options.
The director for Elden Ring Hidetaka Miyazaki in an interview with Edge Magazine and transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle said the graphics team was put under more pressure than usual due to the PlayStation 5 remake of Demon's Souls. "Yes, I'm pretty sure our graphics-creation staff felt that pressure more than anyone...
Publisher Square Enix and developer PlatinumGames have released a “New Year Special” commercial for cooperative action RPG Babylon’s Fall. Experience acclaimed developer PlatinumGames’ signature combat in Babylon’s Fall with up to three other players or take on the Tower of Babel alone, in this new cooperative action RPG.
Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the January 2022 lineup of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers, which will be available starting January 4. Deep Rock Galactic (Coffee Stain Publishing) – Deep Rock Galactic is a one-to-four-player cooperative first-person shooter featuring badass space Dwarves, 100 percent destructible environments, procedurally-generated caves, and endless hordes of alien monsters. Work together as a team to dig, explore, and fight your way through a massive cave system filled with hordes of deadly enemies and valuable resources. You will need to rely on your teammates if you want to survive the most hostile cave systems in the galaxy.
Internally, this author has been joking that it’s a shame FromSoftware couldn’t get Bluepoint Games to remake Elden Ring before it released in February. Obviously, the upcoming fantasy RPG has the extraordinary art direction we’ve become accustomed to from the Dark Souls developer, but in terms of pure technical clout it looks dated next to the outstanding PlayStation 5 remake of Demon’s Souls.
Square Enix has released new information and screenshots for Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline introducing guest characters, an original episode exclusive to the Offline version of Dragon Quest X, and the “Spell of Restoration” system. Get the details below. ■ The Guest Characters Who...
Project Lumina has released new gameplay video for Melty Blood: Type Lumina featuring newly announced downloadable content character Aoko Aozaki versus Shiki Tohno, who is due out alongside Dead Apostle Noel on January 13. Here is an overview of the video, via Project Lumina:. Shiki aims to close the distance...
Microsoft has announced new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC in early January, which includes The Pedestrian, Outer Wilds, Spelunky 2, and more. Gorogoa (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] – Winner of Debut Game at the BAFTA Games Awards, Gorogoa is an elegant evolution of the puzzle genre, told through a beautifully hand-drawn story designed and illustrated by Jason Roberts.
Publisher 505 Games and developer Kojima Productions will release Death Stranding Director’s Cut for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store this spring, the companies announced. Death Stranding Director’s Cut first launched for PlayStation 5 on September 24, 2021. The PC version will incorporate Intel’s new Xe Super...
DYING: Reborn and DYING: 1983 developer NEKCOM Games will announce Project SAS, a new RPG in development since 2016, on January 6, the company teased. A teaser website is currently counting down to its announcement. Each day, the website will be updated with a new background image and text. While four days currently remain, the background images for the final few days (3, 2, 1) are already hosted on the website server.
