Mutan Insight hiring staff for work on ‘high-end RPG remake for PS5’

SaGa is almost certainly the weirdest ongoing RPG series released by a major game developer, and Square Enix is fully committed to keeping it going. SaGa series creator Akitoshi Kawazu tweeted earlier today to thank fans for their support of the series in 2021 and revealed that he is working on a SaGa remaster and remake, in addition to a brand new physical game that had already been mentioned. Which SaGa game is receiving a remaster and which a remake is a mystery, but there are, theoretically, only so many options.

