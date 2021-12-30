ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Squid Game’s record-breaking views to the £554m divorce – these astonishing stats reveal how 2021 really played out

By Laurie Stone, Jon Moorhead, Alison Maloney
The US Sun
The US Sun
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47OH6H_0dYs11vE00

IT is the year when we've all become obsessed with numbers.

From Covid cases to the amount of the nation vaccinated, Britain has been pouring over figures for all of 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Je6PZ_0dYs11vE00
Here, we look back over the year of astonishing numbers

But there have been happier figures to gawp at this year, too.

They include the 142 million homes which viewed South Korean drama Squid Games on Netflix.

The 12.3 million who watched EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis win Strictly.

And the 261,000 copies Adele's latest album 30 sold in its first week in the UK.

Here, Laurie Stone looks back over the year of astonishing numbers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P5qDE_0dYs11vE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AhwZI_0dYs11vE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VPIDC_0dYs11vE00

