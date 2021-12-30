ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

SENIOR MENUS

By ohtadmin
Jamestown Press
 5 days ago

The West Street Cafe is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays. Seniors should arrive for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Suggested fee is $3. Call 423-2658 for reservations 48 hours in advance. Friday, Dec. 31. Closed for New Year’s holiday....

www.jamestownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
TMZ.com

Celebrity Christmas Meal Menus Behind Bars

Derek Chauvin will eat his first Christmas meal behind bars, while other infamous figures like R. Kelly, Joe Exotic and El Chapo already know what to expect ... so we thought we'd give you a peek at the menus. R. Kelly and Ghislaine Maxwell are under the same roof at...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Soup#Meatball Soup#Wheat#Liver And Onions#Cheese Sandwich#Food Drink#The West Street Cafe#Chicken#Swiss
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
Vice

General Tso’s Chicken Recipe

1 pound|450 grams skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into 2-inch pieces. Make the chicken: Mix the chicken and egg in a large bowl. Add the cornstarch and baking soda, then 6 tablespoons water and toss to combine. Add the oil and mix to combine, then refrigerate for 30 minutes. Heat...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
chatelaine.com

15 Classic Holiday Menus

Even if the menu doesn’t change a lot from year to year (who wants to give up turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and stuffing?) there are plenty of ways to dress up the classics so they pack a little more flavour and visual punch. From traditional tourtière, to herbed turkeys, cranberry stuffing and more, here are menus to inspire this year’s holiday meals:
FOOD & DRINKS
Florida Weekly

THE DISH: Highlights from local menus

The Dish: Doc’s muffin sandwich with ham $7.99; Half order biscuits and gravy with egg $8.99. The Place: Doc’s Beach House, 27908 Hickory Blvd., Bonita Springs; 239-992- 6444; www.docsbeachhouse.com. The Details: Sure, the food at Doc’s Beach House is simple and modestly priced, but it’s the million-dollar view...
RESTAURANTS
Washington Times-Herald

Traditional Christmas menus

One of my favorite shows these days is a series called “A Taste of History.” It’s host is chef Walter Staib, an internationally known chef with over four decades of cooking experience. He also happens to be an expert at “open hearth cooking,” meaning he can cook over an open fire in a large fireplace with all the original cooking utensils our forefathers would have used. He travels to different spots and cooks historic dishes in notable kitchens such as Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello to the banks of the Delaware River at Washington’s Crossing. He locates original recipes from the 1700’s and early 1800’s, securing the original regional ingredients and creating an end product that is identical to what our forefathers would have experienced. The dishes were surprisingly complex and labor intensive, with dishes such as “Fried Lake Perch with Sally Lunn croutons,” “New England Boiled Dinner,” and “Baked and Stuffed Sturgeon.” The boiled dinner consisted of beef brisket, pork shoulder and chicken as the proteins, and more root vegetables, spices and herbs than I have room to list. A Christmas recipe which he shares is “Virginia Ham and Oysters” along with “Chestnut Fritters.” As a bonafide foodie, the thought of time travel back to that era to experience the tastes, smells and traditions of those times would be quite an adventure.
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Value-Packed QSR Menus

Patrons seeking out a way to enjoy some of their favorite Tex-Mex flavors at a competitive price point will be excited to learn of the new Taco Bell Cravings Value Menu that is being launched by the brand now. The menu includes the Beefy Melt Burrito along with the Fiesta Veggie Burrito, which are both priced at $2 each to make them a competitively priced option that doesn't hold back on flavor. Each of the burritos can be ordered with seasoned beef or black beans to make them suitable for patrons with a wide range of dietary preferences.
RESTAURANTS
FOXBusiness

Pricey chicken puts thighs on restaurant menus

Short supplies and escalating costs of chicken breasts and wings are leading restaurants to add thighs and other dark poultry meat to menus and entrees. Long overshadowed by more-coveted and profitable products like breasts and tenders, less-loved portions like thighs and legs have for years been directed toward export markets and lower-profile venues. Amid a national supply crunch that has doubled breast meat prices in 2021, sent wing markets to record levels and left some suppliers short on both, thighs have fresh appeal for meat companies and restaurant operators.
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

A Classic Returns! SONIC Brings the Patty Melt Back to Menus Nationwide

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 27, 2021-- SONIC ® Drive-In is bringing back its cheesy, classic Patty Melt to drive-ins across the nation. Starting at just $3.99*, guests can experience this savory delight beginning Dec. 27, while supplies last. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211227005007/en/. The...
RESTAURANTS
Elkhart Truth

Did Adding Calorie Counts to Restaurant Menus Make Meals Healthier?

TUESDAY, Jan. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Was your New Year's resolution to eat healthier? Try ordering a recently added menu item at your favorite chain restaurant, instead of a long-time favorite. That's because newer dishes served by large restaurant chains tend to contain fewer calories now that menus must...
FOOD & DRINKS
Sioux City Journal

Siouxland elderly nutrition menus

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays. Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
The Blade

Dinner for One: Make-It-Your-Way Ramen

Those 25-cent packets of ramen at the grocery store are not the most authentic version of a revered and respected dish, obviously. But when you need a quick, easy, filling meal on a cold winter’s night, they’re great to have on hand in the pantry.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy